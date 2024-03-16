Company asks candidates not to apply if their goal is 'work-life balance', Reddit post shocks people

An advertisement by a company looking for a candidate has sparked anger among Reddit users. Besides the usual requirements, the company added a particular condition. They wrote that candidates who desire work-life balance should refrain from applying for the position. The Reddit post about a company asking people not to apply if they want a work-life balance has irked people. (Unsplash/@Olena Bohovyk)

"Work/life balance? Never heard of her. Honestly, I kinda want to apply just to see how insane the interview would be," a Reddit user posted while sharing a screenshot of the advertisement.

A part of the job posting reads, "If your goal in life is to have a work/life balance, then please don't apply. That is usually someone looking for any reason not to work. We are not a company that wants to work all of the time but we understand that it is a required part of life, so work is life as well. They are not exclusive. There used to be a saying, 'Work hard, play hard'. We agree with that. Most people seem to want to play hard and work as little as possible and that is what we don't agree with. Enjoying the fruits of your labour is an amazing thing".

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 100 upvotes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

"It's good of them to put that enormous red flag right out front. Saved a lot of time and effort when you know the scam up front," remarked a Reddit user sarcastically.

"You're here to live for work, not work to live. If you're not giving your soul to this job, then who will pay for the owner's new house in Miami?" joined another.

"I call it 'life/work balance' because life is more important and should always come first. I would really like to see everyone else refer to it that way, as well," posted a third.

"I do like to enjoy the fruits of my labour. I can do this by using the money I earn from my labour to enjoy life. I worked for a catalogue company a few years ago, working on photoshoots and marketing stuff. They would say similar stuff, like, 'Oh, the holiday shoot is going to be in April or May, so no time off.' And I'm like, 'y'all don't pay me enough just to put life on hold for two months'. There's a price to complete devotion to a company, where I'll put it first and foremost. But no one will pay it," shared a fourth.

"This should be printed on a red flag," wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this unusual condition put up by a company in their job advertisement?