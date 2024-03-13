Employee claims ex-boss wrote 'thief' on his paycheque following a wage theft report

An employee took to Reddit to share an incident involving his ex-boss and how he was left 'embarrassed' because of it. Reddit user 'OriginalNotice7957' claimed that after filing a theft report against his former employee, he received a paycheque that had 'thief' written in bold letters. His post, since being shared, went viral on the platform and garnered numerous responses. Snapshot of the paycheque shared by the Redditor. (Reddit/@OriginalNotice7957)

In the post, 'OriginalNotice7957' wrote, "Filed a wage theft report against my former employer, was told he only paid 80% of what was owned, but I sucked it up. When I picked up the check at the Department of Labor, it had 'THIEF' boldly written on the subject line. Super awkward, unfair, and embarrassing, especially with others witnessing it." He also shared a picture of the paycheque. (Also Read: Boss expects woman to join work call after she quit)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at his post here:

After being shared, this post went viral and received more than 35,000 upvotes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions to it. Several people were furious about his situation and even asked him to contact a lawyer. (Also Read: Boss fires employee with 30 minutes notice, asks for office-related data a year later)

Check out how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "He called you a thief because you called him out for actually being caught as a thief. That's top tier 'I know you are, but what am I?'"

A second added, "You sure that wasn't just his signature?"

"Might be worth consulting with an employment attorney in this case. Especially if the whole amount hasn't been paid," commented a third.

A fourth said, "This is a written cheque that is unavoidably published to the depositing bank. They have written a false statement in an attempt to disparage your character. Get them in a deposition and push why they wrote 'thief'".

"Seems like defamation to me," posted a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this post?