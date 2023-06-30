Boss expects woman to join work call after she quit

Social media is filled with relatable stories of how several people face various problems at their workplace, at times even after quitting. Those posts often spark discussions on poor work culture and prompt netizens to share their thoughts on the subject. Just like this post by a Twitter user did. A woman shared a tweet explaining how her boss asked her to join a work call after she left the company. She also shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with her ex-employer. The image shows a part of the conversation between a woman and her ex-employer. (Twitter/@ginandt0nic)

“Not my previous employer asking me to join a client call because they need my help....AFTER I've quit and served my notice period,” she wrote. The screenshot she shared also shows how she reacted to the request.

Take a look at the post that shows the conversation between a woman and her ex-employer:

The tweet was shared on June 26. Since being posted, the share has received close to 99,000 views. Additionally, it has also accumulated about 2,000 likes and several comments. Many netizens shared how the woman’s answer was perfect. A few also suggested that she should join the call but for a fee.

Also Read: Boss wants man to cancel plans and come to work on day off as he is single

The tweet was shared on June 26. Since being posted, the share has received close to 99,000 views. Additionally, it has also accumulated about 2,000 likes and several comments. Many netizens shared how the woman’s answer was perfect. A few also suggested that she should join the call but for a fee.

What Twitter user shared in support of the employee:

“The same thing happened with my friend and he did join and helped them resolve the issue,” shared a Twitter user. To which, the original poster replied, “So nice of your friend to do that. I had volunteered for last week but now I've joined another company and there is a looot of non-compete and compliance concerns + these people do NOT deserve the help.” Another individual added, “At least you replied.” A third expressed, “A company laid off my friend due to ‘everything being automated’ and later had the audacity to call him back to help fix something.” A fourth suggested, “Ask for consultation fee.” A fifth wrote, “The audacity.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON