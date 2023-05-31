Home / Trending / Boss fires employee first, later asks about work update

Boss fires employee first, later asks about work update

ByVrinda Jain
May 31, 2023 01:25 PM IST

A boss fired an employee and then later they asked the person about the work updates. Check out the reaction of the employee here.

Many people face several challenges at their workplaces and some share about them on social media. Such posts often catch the attention of many and go viral. Just like this share on Reddit that shows how a boss fired an employee and then later asked them about the work updates.

Ex boss asks employee about work after firing them.(Reddit/@ScooterBobb )
"I’m still in shock," wrote Reddit user ScooterBobb as they shared a screenshot of their conversation. In the snapshot, you can see the ex boss asking the person about an update on inventory. To this, the person seems confused and asks his ex-boss if he was fired or not. Later, the boss replies by saying, "Yes, but you did the inventory and prepped an order on Sunday. Was wondering where it was if at all." Finally, the person snaps at the ex boss and replies, "Bless your heart. You don't fire someone and still contact them to ask questions about the job because you don't know.

Take a look at the post to see how the ex boss reacted:

I’m still in shock..
by u/ScooterBobb in antiwork

This post was shared several months ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by over one lakh times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual joked, "You're fired! now get back to work!" A second added, "Management often has an extensive vocabulary for condescension." A third posted, "Hard to be professional with the guy who made sure you didn't have a profession." A fourth wrote, "Your responses are perfect. Right to the point, no-nonsense."

