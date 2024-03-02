Woman laid off from job records creative video for potential employers. It goes viral

Getting laid off from one’s job is certainly a setback but usually, the next course of action people select is to apply for new jobs. Product Marketing Manager Marta Puerto did just that after being fired from her job. However, when that didn’t work, she came up with something unusual - a video of herself to market the brand ‘Marta’. She made a video detailing her job experiences and qualifications. The share has bowled over netizens, and they can’t stop showering praise. The image shows a scene from the video a woman made after being laid off from her previous job. (LinkedIn/Marta Puerto)

Puerto took to LinkedIn to share her video along with a descriptive caption. “Meet Marta: The movie. Those who know me will know that I find it extremely embarrassing to talk about myself. But you’ll also know that I don’t give up. Job hunting is tough. After countless job applications, I decided that I needed a better way to stand out, and this is what I came up with! It was time to apply my marketing knowledge to myself: A brand new website and a killer video - to allow people to get to know me better before we’ve even met,” she wrote.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 64,000 reactions. The post has also accumulated several comments. The clip is also being re-shared across various social media platforms.

What did LinkedIn users say about this video?

“We bet all those companies that rejected your application now regret letting you fall through the cracks! Wishing you all the best in your selection process,” shared a LinkedIn user. “That’s why I’m a big advocate for people to work on building their brand all the time. It pays off long term,” added another.

“If work this good doesn’t land you the role of your dreams, then there’s a glitch in the matrix. Already excited for the sequel,” joined a fourth. “If this young woman doesn’t get a job from this, then we are all doomed,” expressed a fifth. “This is incredible,” commented a sixth.

“I love this! You're brilliant and I think you're more than a PMM. By now, you must have offers lining up for you. But, I would think twice about working for someone else. I'd work for myself. You've already built a brand, with one video,” wrote a seventh.

