 Woman laid off from LinkedIn lands job at Google. All because of a video | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Woman laid off from LinkedIn lands job at Google. All because of a video

Woman laid off from LinkedIn lands job at Google. All because of a video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 12, 2024 05:21 PM IST

“I landed an interview at Google through a video," a woman wrote while sharing her experience of getting a job after being fired from LinkedIn.

Mariana Kobayashi, an account executive, landed her dream job at Google after she got laid off from LinkedIn - all thanks to a video she made. She tried this approach to capture the attention of recruiters at Google Dublin and her efforts paid off, helping her get hired in December 2023.

The image shows Mariana Kobayashi who landed a job at Google using a video after getting fired from LinkedIn. (Mariana Kobayashi)
The image shows Mariana Kobayashi who landed a job at Google using a video after getting fired from LinkedIn. (Mariana Kobayashi)

Just a few days ago, she took to LinkedIn to share her journey and how she created the video. “I landed an interview at Google through a video. Here’s step-by-step how that happened. The best way to stand out when applying for a job is thinking about what everyone else is doing… and doing something else (in anything in life, really)!” she wrote. She invited others to “steal” her method and wished them “Good luck”.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Man lands a job interview on a dating app, netizens call it the ‘new LinkedIn’

However, before knowing what she shared on LinkedIn, here is a look at the video that helped her land the job at Google.

Take a look at her LinkedIn post:

Since being shared a week ago, the post has accumulated tons of comments. “A masterclass on what 'put yourself on the radar' means,” praised a LinkedIn user.

“I love this video and how your personality totally shines through! Truly harnessing the power of video to stand out as a candidate, I’m stealing this idea,” added another.

Also Read: Woman’s CV with 13 years of experience as homemaker goes viral

“Even using the rejection as an idea for content and to get the attention of more potential employers is genius! Love this,” joined a third. “This is the most iconic video in LinkedIn history. I'm lost for words, well done again Mariana!” wrote a fifth.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On