Petroleum Minister Puri says no issues with E20, no rush for E25

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Monday said reports of customer problems with E20 petrol are a misinterpretation, and stressed that the move to a higher E25 blend will only happen after tests are completed and discussed with automakers. ANI reported that Puri dismissed the controversy around 20% ethanol-blended petrol, known as E20. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government is not rushing the decision to roll out E25 petrol.

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Puri reportedly said both car manufacturers and consumers have accepted the E20 petrol. "The automobile manufacturers, as well as the people who service these vehicles, all say there is no difficulty. Why this sudden interest?" He said, further adding, “It is a misrepresentation, and I don't want to use stronger words.” The Minister noted that India has been gradually increasing ethanol blending in petrol. "We have been using E15 for the last three and a half years. We have been on E20 since April of last year. From April 2025 to April 2026, it has already been one year, and we are now another five months beyond that," he reportedly said.

According to the minister, 20 crore two-wheelers and 20 lakh four-wheelers are currently running on ethanol-blended petrol across India. "The car manufacturers are comfortable with E20. Each one of them has made a statement to that effect. Consumers also appreciate the product," he added.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, too echoed the same thought. PTI reported that amid criticism of the mandate for E20 petrol sales and complaints about reduced fuel efficiency of vehicles, Gadkari dared critics to identify a single car that faced problems due to the fuel. He said that India's dependence on fossil fuels is both an economic burden, as ₹22 lakh crore is spent annually on fuel imports, and an environmental hazard, making clean energy adoption crucial for the nation's progress. "There is no case of any car facing issues due to E20 petrol. Has there been any car in the country that faced issues due to the use of E20 petrol? Just name one," Gadkari reportedly said, while also adding, “False narratives are being spread about the roll-out of higher ethanol-blended petrol. These are paid campaigns.”

No rush for E25 petrol Speaking on the move to E25 petrol, Puri said the government is not rushing the decision. "If someone is suggesting E25, we have made it clear that we are conducting tests. Those tests will take time. Once the reports are available, we will evaluate them. Then we will discuss the findings with the stakeholders and the automobile manufacturers. After all, I neither manufacture the cars nor the fuel," he said.

Puri also updated on the rollout of E85 petrol, saying that it has only just begun. "We have only begun the rollout of E85, and that rollout will take some time because new petrol pumps and related infrastructure need to be put in place," he said.