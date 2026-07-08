‘It’s clear that this tournament is fixed’: Egypt's Mostafa Ziko fights back tears, alleges the World Cup is rigged

Egypt forward Mostafa Ziko made an explosive claim after Egypt’s heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, alleging that the tournament was “directed” towards the defending champions after a night of massive refereeing controversy. Mostafa Ziko expressed dissatisfaction with the refereeing standards in the match against Argentina. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press v)

Egypt looked set for one of the great World Cup knockout shocks when they led Argentina 2-0 deep into the second half. But Lionel Messi’s side staged a dramatic late comeback, scoring three times to survive and move into the quarter-finals. For Egypt, however, the result was not just about a collapse. Their anger was centred on the officiating, especially a disallowed goal and late penalty appeals that went against them before Argentina’s winner.

Ziko, who scored Egypt’s second goal and also had another effort ruled out after a VAR review, did not hold back after the match. In post-match comments, he accused the referee of being unfair and claimed Egypt had been denied after putting Argentina under serious pressure.

“The referee is unfair. This is clear and obvious injustice. He wasted the efforts of an entire country,” Ziko said.

The most explosive part of his reaction came when he suggested that the tournament was not being played on equal terms. “From the start of the match, he was against us. The tournament is directed. God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs,” Ziko added.

‘Congratulations to Argentina on the World Cup’: Ziko Ziko’s frustration was tied to two major flashpoints. First, Egypt believed they had taken firm control of the match when Ziko found the net, only for the goal to be ruled out after VAR advised referee Francois Letexier to check a foul in the build-up. Egypt felt the contact was not strong enough to cancel the goal.

The second and bigger moment came in stoppage time. With the game level and Egypt pushing to survive, they appealed for a penalty after Mohamed Salah went down inside the Argentina box. Egypt also felt there was another possible foul in the same sequence. No penalty was awarded, and Argentina soon went up the other end before Enzo Fernandez scored the decisive goal.