Goa nurse critically injured after suspected stalker stabs her at health centre

A 25-year-old nurse was critically injured when a suspected stalker charged towards her and stabbed her in her back, chest, and hand until she collapsed near the entrance of a community health centre at Tuem in North Goa on Tuesday evening. The assailant, Gautam Devidas, 25, was overpowered and handed over to the police. Police said they recorded the nurse’s statement. (Shutterstock)

Police said they managed to record the nurse’s statement. “We have recorded the woman’s statement and have apprehended the accused and booked him for attempted murder,” a police officer said. He added that the probe into the circumstances leading up to the stabbing is underway. The officer said it is too soon to comment conclusively on the motive.

Goa Forward Party leader Vijay Sardesai called the stabbing a reflection of the collapse in law and order. “The perpetrators must be arrested immediately, prosecuted swiftly, and those responsible for this complete failure of law and order must be held accountable.”

He said the state Bharatiya Janata Party government has failed in its foremost responsibility of ensuring the safety of Goans. “Goa deserves better. If healthcare workers and citizens are not safe inside a government hospital in broad daylight, where are they safe? This is nothing short of a complete collapse of law and order,” he said.