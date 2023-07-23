Woman’s CV with 13 years of experience as homemaker goes viral

People add various things to their resumes to justify any gaps in their employment history. They may add relevant activities they took up or experiences they had during their time away from employment. This woman did just the same. She justified a 13-year gap in her employment history by listing her experience as a homemaker and highlighting her valuable skills and dedication. A woman added her experience as a homemaker to her CV.(Representational Image: Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Yugansh Chokra, founder of content marketing company Growthic, shared the woman’s CV on LinkedIn. Alongside it, he wrote, “We saw this CV, she has 13 years of experience as a homemaker. Definitely, something that can make her stand out.” In the next few lines, he added why he loved the CV. “And the reason I love this is because managing a family is a real task, something that can’t be undervalued. Less than 20% of women in India are working in a professional capacity. Gender gaps in housework participation are the largest among couples with children. It’s a real job, you can’t just discount the amount of work someone has to do to manage a family.” He concluded his post with a question, “Thoughts on this type of CV?”

The CV shared by Chokra shows that the woman left her last job in July 2009. At that time, she was entrusted with managing the recruitment process. She is currently a homemaker with 13 years of expertise. The woman’s CV showcased her expertise in managing her home punctually and efficiently.

Take a look at the CV of the woman below:

Since being shared two days ago on LinkedIn, the post has accumulated over 500 reactions and several reshares. Many even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the woman’s CV who has 13 years of expertise as a homemaker:

“Managing a household really is a full-time job. It’s great to see this experience being highlighted on a CV,” posted an individual. To this, the Chokra replied, “It’s a lot more challenging role too.” Another added, “Mentioning Homemaker as an experience is noteworthy, and this truly reflects the open mindset of the person to be able to add qualitative value to something which is usually sidelined and considered a minimal task by the society.” “Wow! She was just her true self. And she just put it on her CV (without shying away). She feels worthy of herself and her contribution to the family. A homemaker has similar skills of time management, decision making, inventory management, agility, and many such to the list. And most importantly, it is a round the clock job with hardly any leaves or holidays,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Hightime this job gets the recognition it deserves!” “Ok you got all the views and likes. Did you hire her or reject her because of no relevant?” enquired a fifth. Chokra replied to this and wrote, “She was overqualified for us and out of our budget.”

