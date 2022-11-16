Man's resume for Google's application goes viral, netizens call it creative

Applying for new jobs and changing a resume as per every job is a challenging task. Many of us try to be creative to catch the hiring manager's attention. So, in an attempt to get his resume noticed, Aditya Sharma, a LinkedIn user, built a creative resume for his application at Google. In a post that Sharma shared on LinkedIn, he said, "Google is the dream company of many, but they are extremely selective. So, I have come up with a creative version of a Google dark theme resume. Do you think this resume will attract recruiters' attention?"

Sharma also attached the images of the resume, which was created in the dark theme mode of Google. The resume even had search bars and links that displayed his educational background and skills.

Take a look at Aditya Sharma's resume below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked 11,000 times and has several comments as well. Many people have appreciated his efforts.

One person in the comments said, "This is a refreshing take to the monotonous resumes. I loved it!!" A second person said, " think this is fun and as long as the resume is a readable PDF, I'd smile if I saw this. Funny thing is, I have low vision and use universal high contrast on my computers and NOT dark mode (so that everything is consistently dark), so this resume shows up as white with black text to me ;). Such a fun idea!! " A third person said, "Amazing work and thought of presenting resume in the same way in which the company's website looks>>>than the typical format of the resume."

