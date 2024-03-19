Employer contacts man 6 months after firing him, asks for company laptop password

A man took to Reddit to share a screenshot of an email from his former employer. In the email, the employer asked the man to share the password of the company laptop he was provided during his tenure. What, however, has irked people is how the company asked for it six months after firing him. The man's post on his former company contacting him six months after firing has prompted a chatter among Reddit users (Representational image). (Unsplash/@christinhumephoto)

"Former employer wants my password to the computer I used six months after terminating me," the Reddit user wrote. "This just makes me giggle. For context: This company sought me out to interview at their company for a management position. I ended up getting the job. Lasted 30 days until they terminated the position due to a "cart before the horse" situation. Basically, what happened was that I called out all the illegal marketing practices and offered solutions to fix them. They got rid of the problem, which was 'me'. Now they want my password. Lol," he added. He wrapped up his post with a screenshot of the email he received.

"6 months? There is no way I remember a password I haven't been using frequently after six months, especially for a job I'd only held for 30 days. I couldn't help them even if I wanted to," posted a Reddit user.

"Lol. Same, and I tend to delete and throw out stuff I haven't used. I had a similar issue from a job before. I quit because of toxic management and coworkers. I got a call from one of the non-toxic managers asking me for a password, and I just got mad because I was nice and left them an itemised list of things. (Also, I guessed the admin password for the office router, so that was fun. Whoever set that up needed a kick in the a** because it was literally one of the five guesses). And it was like six months later when I got a panicked call about the password," shared another.

"I think their idea of a 'factory reset' is renaming your account and just giving it to the next guy," joked a third.

"I'm in IT and the one thing that gets drilled into us and users is never to share passwords. They don't need your password to reset it. All they need to do is wipe the disk and re-image it with their company's (or manufacturer's) OS. Either this is a phishing attempt, or you are dealing with idiots. Anyone who has your credentials can impersonate you. Imagine their network gets compromised, and your name pops up after the smoke clears. Now you are responsible for all damages," wrote a fourth.