‘Fired for saving a life,’ writes a Reddit user. Here's what happened

A Reddit user’s post about getting fired after being late for work was shared on social media. The user, who goes by qirad, claimed that the employer took the decision when the user couldn’t be in the office on time after being delayed while trying to save someone’s life. A Reddit user’s post about getting fired after being late while ‘saving a life’ has sparked chatter among netizens (Representational Image). (Pexels/@Anna Shvets)

“Title says it all. This morning I was on my way to work when someone on the opposite side of my train carriage had pretty much dropped dead. I'll save you the gory details, but I make sure to keep up to date with my First Aid + CPR certification. Even though I was in my work uniform, I didn't mind getting it dirty if it meant I could help someone,” the user wrote.

“By the time the guy was breathing again, the paramedics & police had arrived. The police wanted me to give a statement, so I did. Due to the fact there was now a 'biohazard' on the train, they cancelled the service, forcing me to wait an extra hour for a train. I gave the courtesy of letting my work know I'd be about an hour and a half late to work because of this. Once I arrived at work, my boss had taken me into a meeting with himself and HR,” the Reddit user added.

The user then claimed that despite showing evidence about the incident, the company decided to go ahead with the firing. Apparently being in uniform while giving CPR causes a ‘negative image’ for the company I work for,” the user further shared.

The post was shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated nearly 5,900 upvotes. The post has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

“This is an honourable person, they should be rewarded not condemned,” posted a Reddit user. “They only need one good employer (at a time). And the company that deserves a blast needs to get one. I can’t imagine any decent company thinks sacking someone for being late once is a useful way to do business. Let alone the reason for being late,” shared another. “If I were the competition, I’d hire the guy just out of spite,” added a third.

“Oh yeah, post to Social Media, contact every single press agency within 30 miles and lay it all out for them. Guarantee that company will get the mother of all s***storms for this and if it is part of a larger firm, heads will be rolling,” joined a fourth. “100% put them on blast, OP! They’ve more than earned it,” wrote a fourth.