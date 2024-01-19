Man working with Amazon for 7 years claims he was fired over a TikTok video. Here’s what happened

A man working with Amazon claimed that he was fired from the company over a TikTok video. As per reports, he shared a video jokingly asking customers not to order heavy items. The video sparked a chatter on TikTok, following which the company fired him, as per reports. He had been working for the company for seven years. The man posted a video titled “Stop Buying Heavy Items at Amazon”. (Unsplash/@ANIRUDH)

The man, Kendall, who goes by @thatamazonguyy on TikTok, often posted videos about his work for Amazon, reports the New York Post. The video that reportedly led to him getting fired was shared on December 6 and is titled, “Stop Buying Heavy Items at Amazon”.

According to the outlet, after getting fired, Kendall again took to TikTok to share, “Hi guys, I have some bad news," he said adding, that Amazon fired him. "Seven long years down the drain just like that," he said.

He went on to explain, "Long story short, I made a video about four weeks ago where I told people to stop buying heavy items from Amazon because, as an Amazon worker, I’m tired of lifting heavy items.” He further added that though most people found it funny, some were offended by the video.

Eventually, he issued an apology on TikTok. “If you were offended by that video, I am sorry. I never meant to offend anyone or discriminate against anyone. I just wanted to make a funny video. I’m not just saying that. I already lost my job and am ineligible for rehire, so please forgive me,” he added, reports the outlet.