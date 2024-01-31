Reddit post on woman making reels instead of eating her food sparks discussion on social media addiction

A Reddit user’s post on an invited guest making Instagram reels instead of eating her food has sparked a discussion among netizens on social media addiction. The user, who goes by SoUMakeStuff, claimed that the individual in question started creating reels instead of eating the food that the Redditor cooked for her. A Reddit user’s post about a woman making videos for Instagram instead of eating her food has created a chatter (Representational Image). (Unsplash/@eaterscollective)

“I cooked a nice meal for my friend using my garden produce and she instantly started posting about it on Instagram. Nope! Instead of conversing, she became engrossed in her phone, creating social media reels and editing photos of the garden and the meal. By the time we sat down to eat, the food had turned cold, and her attention remained fixed on the continuous stream of comments on her phone,” the Reddit user wrote.

The user posted, “I invited a friend over for lunch, anticipating an engaging conversation after a considerable time apart”. Then, the user added, “I felt cheated. Why are people like this? Why do I feel like I’m in a zombie apocalypse and the only way to survive is to turn into a zombie? Perhaps I should resign myself to the company of my cats on a planet with 8 billion humans.”

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has collected close to 130 upvotes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. The share sparked varied comments.

Here's how Reddit users reacted to the post:

“I have a friend who is like that. I haven’t seen her for a while but she’s always finding ‘content’ wherever she goes. When I’d hang out at her house, she’d constantly be on her phone or laptop or both - “Work-related”. She has a friend who is super wealthy and anytime she’s at their house, you know her other friends/followers have to know too,” wrote a Reddit user.

“It’s crazy to me how much some of my friends just completely drop off if I’m not using social media to keep up with them. Like if I send a normal text I just won’t hear from them, but they’re always on Instagram so if I post anything/am active, they’re all of a sudden in touch or liking stuff. Just on it all the time and totally spaced out from real life friendships it seems like,” added another. “You could have just started eating without her,” suggested a third.

What are your thoughts on this post? What would you do in such a situation?