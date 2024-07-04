Canada woman stopped at airport for carrying power bank mistaken for sex toy: ‘Will haunt me for a while’

Imagine this: you’re at an airport, all set to catch your flight, only to have your carry-on flagged. This was the reality for a woman whose power bank caused a hilarious yet awkward situation at the airport. Security personnel mistook the device for a sex toy, leaving the woman mortified. The woman shared the incident on X, adding that it “will haunt her for a while”. The picture of the power bank that led to the hilarious goof-up with a Canadian woman at an airport. (X/@luciadreri)

“I got stopped by security at the airport, and they asked me if I had a knife, which of course I didn’t. Then they awkwardly asked if I had a ‘self-pleasuring device’ in my backpack, and I was horrified,” wrote X user who goes by “Lucia” on the microblogging platform.

The X user added, “Turns out it was my Blizzcon exclusive Diablo III Soulstone Power Bank.”

“That is pretty funny. Sounds mortifying,” posted an individual. To this, Lucia replied, “10/10 will haunt me for a while.”

Another added, “This was a super common stop that year! I think eventually a sign got put up in some security lines.”

“I bet they asked in a loud tone that everyone could hear,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “The exact thing happened to me at the airport with this same power bank. They pulled me aside and said: What is this? It looks awkward.”

“Ok, I think you win on the most embarrassing TSA stop. I was mortified when they stopped me with my prop case with several delicate props in it and a plastic Naruto kunai knife. I didn't even let them ask me about it, I just kept telling them to throw it away,” joined a fifth.