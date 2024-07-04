Air India passenger's viral complaint highlights flight rescheduling woes, airlines reacts

A passenger travelling with Air India experienced an inconvenience that caused him to miss his flight. After the passenger's flight was rescheduled twice, he was unable to reach the airport on time and, therefore, missed the flight. The incident gained attention after the passenger posted about it on social media, quickly going viral. The post also received a response from the airline. Snapshot of the flight rescheduling by Air India. (X/@thekaipullai)

"Dear @airindia, I had booked a flight for today to Bangalore, which was supposed to leave at 9:00 am. I got a message at 5:15 am that the departure time had been revised to 11:45. So I changed my departure time. Now I get a message, half an hour ago, that the flight is revised to 9:25 am," wrote X user @thekaipullai.

Expressing his frustration, the passenger added, "I am now going to miss my flight as I timed my departure based on your earlier message. Why do you do this? Can't you handle a simple domestic flight?" (Also Read: Pune author on flying Air India: ‘Will take a bullock cart but not your airline’)

In the post, he also shared snapshots of the rescheduling of flight timings.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on July 4. Since being posted, it has gained more than two lakh views. The share also has over 2,400 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. (Also Read: 'Seat with scratches, broken headphone jack': Man's experience on Air India from New York to Delhi is viral)

The airlines also reacted to it and said, "Dear Sir, Thank you for speaking with us. As we investigate the reasons for the change in departure times, we have provided you with the option of an alternate flight or a full refund. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused & look forward to serving you again."

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "It's almost like they're doing their best to make you miss the flight."

Another X user Vibhor V, shared, "It looks like a nice game they played to make you miss an overbooked flight without having to offer any compensation."

"Stopped flying with Air India. An absolute nightmare for last-minute travel," commented X user Ajay AJ.