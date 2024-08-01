Inside the Ambanis’ Paris diaries: 5 viral moments amid the Paris 2024 Olympics

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were spotted in Paris for the ongoing Olympics weeks after the grand wedding celebrations of their younger son Anant Ambani in Mumbai earlier this month. Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal, and the newlyweds also attended Paris 2024 Olympics. After attending the athletic gala, the Ambanis were also seen indulging in different activities such as visiting Disneyland Paris, soaking in Paris rains, and having dinner at a high-end restaurant. Ambanis attending the Paris 2024 Olympics. (Screengrab)

1- Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani at the Opening Ceremony

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani attended the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics in the French capital. They were spotted in the audience wearing ponchos amid the rain as they posed together against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

2- Mukesh Ambani at Disneyland Paris

During his visit to Paris, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani also visited Disneyland, where he was spotted with Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqui. He was photographed with his granddaughter in his arms as he posed with Faruqui and her family.

3- Family dinner at a Paris restaurant

The Ambani family was spotted exiting a hotel in Paris after having dinner at Royal Monceau. While Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant left together in one car, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were seen waiting for their car to leave.

4- Attending the Paris 2024 Olympics

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant were spotted attending the Paris 2024 Olympics. It is worth noting that Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

5- Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani on the streets of Paris

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted hand in hand on the streets of Paris. The two were seen spending some quality time together after getting married this July.