Nysa Devgan wore the most gorgeous ethnic looks for her friend's wedding; from saree to lehenga worth lakhs

Nysa Devgan is a total stunner and she knows how to make heads turn. The 21-year-old daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgan showed up at her friend’s wedding looking like an absolute dream in a series of gorgeous ethnic outfits. From swoon-worthy lehengas to elegant sarees, her traditional wardrobe was all about grace, glam, and just the right amount of drama. Let’s break down her looks and take some serious fashion notes. (Also read: Nysa Devgan turns heads in red Arpita Mehta saree worth ₹1.65 lakh, fans say ‘perfect mix of Kajol and Ajay Devgan’ ) Nysa Devgan showcased her stunning fashion sense in a series of ethnic outfits at a friend's wedding.(Instagram/@bollywoodwomencloset)

Decoding Nysa Devgan's stunning ethnic looks

In her first look, Nysa wowed in a stunning Rahul Mishra lehenga from his ‘Nargis’ Couture collection. The deep maroon shade of the lehenga was brought to life with intricate hand-sequinned embroidery in a variety of colours. The ensemble featured a bralette-style blouse paired with a flared skirt that had a dreamy flow. She completed the look with a matching netted dupatta, diamond choker necklace, drop earrings, and stacked bangles.

For her second look, Nysa embraced sunshine vibes in a gorgeous yellow Anarkali set worth ₹43,900 from Jigar Mali. The outfit featured a full-sleeved Anarkali kurta with a flattering V-neckline and a flared bottom, adorned with delicate golden butis and an intricately embroidered border at the hem. She elevated the look with a contrasting green organza dupatta and statement jhumka earrings, adding extra charm.

How much her lehenga and saree costs

In another look, Nysa dazzled in a stunning powder blue lehenga worth ₹179,500 from the brand Vvani. The outfit featured a mirror-studded sweetheart neckline blouse, perfectly paired with a voluminous flared skirt and a matching organza dupatta that added an ethereal touch. She kept the accessories elegant with statement earrings and bangles, while her glam makeup tied the whole look together.

No wedding wardrobe is complete without a saree, and Nysa proved it as she dazzled in a stunning pastel saree by Arpita Mehta. Crafted from luxurious tissue fabric, the saree featured intricate Godet hand embroidery and delicate mirror detailing, adding just the right amount of sparkle. The outfit, worth ₹245,000, exuded grace and sophistication.