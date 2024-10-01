Best anarkali kurtas in trendy styles: refresh your ethnic wardrobe under ₹2200 with libas, biba, and house of pataudi

Trends may come and go, but elegance endures. The Anarkali kurta is one of those gorgeous garments that individuals have worn for decades. It was named after a well-known courtesan in Akbar's court. You may be familiar with Anarkali and Salim's heartbreaking story of forbidden love. While their love story may not have ended happily, it became a legend. And from it took birth the inspiration of these elegant attires that would rule the fashion world for decades to come. Anarkali Kurtas

Anarkali suits come in different patterns and styles, suitable for every occasion. For special events such as festivals, social gatherings, and weddings, you can choose outfits that range from casual to exquisitely designed. In this curated list, we’ll look at the best you can get from the Myntra BFF'24 sale, featuring designs for every taste—from traditional to modern. Whether you prefer bold prints or subtle embroidery, there’s an Anarkali kurta just for you.

Best Anarkali Kurtas Under ₹ 2200: Affordable Style Options for Every Woman

Want stylish Anarkali kurtas without spending too much? Check out these top picks from Myntra BFF'24 sale under ₹2200!

When it comes to adding elegance while keeping it traditional, embroidered Anarkali suits are a definitive choice. Especially for grand events such as weddings and family celebrations, Anarkalis adorned with intricate embroidery elevate your ensemble, giving it a royal touch. This beautiful off-white Anarkali kurta set from the Myntra BFF'24 sale from Inddus is a perfect example of traditional meeting modern design. The floral embroidery on the pleated kurta gives it a graceful appearance, and the calf-length hem adds an elegant silhouette. Made from a rich net fabric, this Anarkali suit is perfect for festive occasions. The accompanying embroidered trousers with a partially elasticated waistband ensure comfort while keeping the style intact.

Key Features:

Elegant floral embroidery

Pleated Anarkali design

Comfortable net and cotton blend fabrics

Perfect for weddings and festive events

Sleeve Length Short Sleeves Fabric Net, Crepe Inner Occasion Festive

The Navy Blue Anarkali kurta from Sangria is perfect for family gatherings, offering comfort and style. Made from 100% cotton, it features elegant floral prints, a round neck, and three-quarter sleeves. The calf-length, flared hem design provides a flattering silhouette, making it ideal for daytime events. For a simple yet chic look, pair it with stud earrings and a bracelet. This Sangria-printed Anarkali from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is also versatile for evening gatherings when accessorised. Its playful print makes it a top choice for multiple occasions, adding effortless charm to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

Navy blue and gold ethnic print

Flared hem with a calf-length design

Round neck with three-quarter sleeves

Sleeve Length Three-Quarter Sleeves Fabric Comfortable 100% cotton fabric Occasion Festive

Floor-length Anarkali suits are ideal for family gatherings when you wish to express your inner queen. These floor-length suits give off a majestic and elegant look. It's perfect for big fat family gatherings like weddings or milestone parties because of its dramatic flair, which comes from its length. The Vishudh White and Pink Floral Printed Pure Cotton Anarkali Kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is a stunning outfit of this regal style. The kurta, made of 100% pure cotton, is comfortable and attractive. The stunning flower designs and floor-length style offer a flattering silhouette, ideal for making a statement at family gatherings. This combination, worn with solid pants and a patterned dupatta, is perfect for festive events.

Key Features:

Floral printed Anarkali with a flared hem

100% pure cotton for comfort and breathability

Perfect for festive occasions and family gatherings

Sleeve Length Three-Quarter Fabric Comfortable 100% cotton fabric Occasion Daywear, Festive

Who says Anarkali kurti designs are only for festive celebrations? With stylish pieces like the Anouk Floral Embroidered Mandarin Collar Anarkali Kurta, you can effortlessly elevate your casual wardrobe. This kurta features a vibrant green base with intricate floral embroidery, the perfect choice for summer brunches. The mandarin collar and ankle-length design with a flared hem give a modern twist to traditional styling. The kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is made from breathable viscose rayon, ensuring comfort throughout the day. With three-quarter sleeves, it offers a relaxed fit ideal for warm weather.

Key Features:

Floral embroidered with a mandarin collar

Soft and breathable viscose-rayon

Ankle-length with a flared hem

Hand wash for easy maintenance

Sleeve Length Three-Quarter Fabric Viscose-rayon Occasion Daywear

The Kamayra Women Pink Bandhani Printed Pastels Anarkali Cotton Kurta is an ideal choice for both daily wear and special occasions. Its delightful pastel pink hue and intricate bandhani print make it an eye-catching piece that exudes elegance and comfort. This kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is perfect for women and girls who appreciate stylish yet hassle-free attire, suitable for any casual outing or festive gathering. Crafted from soft cotton, this Anarkali kurta ensures breathability and comfort throughout the day. The ankle-length design, complemented by a flared hem and a flattering V-neck, makes it suitable for various body types.

Key Features:

Bandhani print in a pastel pink shade

Flared Anarkali with a V-neck and three-quarter sleeves

Ankle length for a graceful silhouette

Soft and breathable cotton for comfort

Sleeve Length Three-Quarter Fabric Cotton Occasion Daywear

Dazzle at parties with your ethnic flair by styling the Libas Floral Printed Anarkali Gotta Patti Kurta Set, designed for contemporary chic with traditional elegance. This stunning kurta set from the Myntra BFF'24 sale, featuring a beautiful floral print, is perfect for elevating your party wardrobe. Whether it's a festive occasion or a social gathering, this outfit ensures you stand out effortlessly. Crafted from a soft silk blend, this kurta provides comfort and a touch of elegance. The accompanying trousers have a partially elasticated waistband for added comfort and the included printed dupatta completes the ensemble.

Key Features:

Floral printed Anarkali with gotta Patti detail

Silk blend for the kurta and trousers; poly chiffon for the dupatta

Ideal for festive events and parties

Sleeve Length Three-Quarter Fabric Silk Blend, Poly Chiffon Occasion Daywear

Biba Jacket Anarkali Kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is the ideal fusion of traditional and modern styles for those who enjoy playing around with modern fashion. An adjustable or detachable jacket is a feature of these suits that gives the ensemble a touch of sophistication and drama. Crafted from high-quality fabric, this kurta features an ankle-length design with a flared hem and a round neckline, ensuring comfort and style. For family get-togethers where you want to make an impression with a stylish and contemporary appearance, the Biba Jacket Anarkali kurta is perfect.

Sleeve Length Three-Quarter Fabric Viscose-rayon Occasion Daywear, Casual

Key Features:

Light green and gold-toned with ethnic motifs woven design.

Anarkali style with a flared hem and calf-length cut.

Crafted from a blend of lyocell, polyester, and metallised fibre for comfort and elegance.

Perfect for festive events and family gatherings.

Sleeve Length Three-Quarter Fabric Locell, Polyester, and Metallized Fibre Occasion Daywear, Festive

The ability of Anarkali kurtas to complement every body type is one of their best traits. Another feature that makes these flattering ensembles so popular is that you can experiment with different styles to achieve a trendy look. The Libas Shoulder Strap Thread Work Pure Cotton Kurta with Trousers from the Myntra BFF'24 sale offers a perfect blend of comfort and style. With its floral self-design and unique panelled style, this Anarkali kurta is ideal for various occasions, whether it’s a family gathering or a festive celebration. The scalloped hemline and elegant shoulder straps elevate its charm, while the embroidered trousers complete the look for a polished appearance.

Key Features:

Green self-design kurta with floral thread work and shoulder straps

Flared Anarkali silhouette with a calf-length cut

Crafted from pure cotton, ensuring comfort and breathability

Perfect for fusion wear, casual outings, and festive events

Sleeve Length Sleeveless Fabric Pure Cotton Occasion Daywear, Festive

This casual, simple layered Anarkali Kurta by Anouk is one of the most favoured ethnic wear options among Indian women who love to twirl at every festive or wedding event. The intricate layers and flowy georgette fabric add elegance and grace, giving the Anarkali a charming look. Particularly popular among millennial brides, this style offers a simple yet surreal appearance for wedding festivities. Pair this beautiful Anouk outfit from the Myntra BFF'24 sale with a diamond or Kundan choker and fresh or artificial floral hair accessories to effortlessly shine at any wedding or festive occasion.

Key Features:

Turquoise blue and white floral printed.

Flattering Anarkali silhouette with layered styling.

Calf-length with a high-low hem for added style.

Crafted from knitted and woven liva for a soft feel.

Sleeve Length Three-Quarter Fabric Woven Liva Occasion Daywear, Festive

Product Ratings

Inddus Floral Embroidered Pleated Anarkali Kurta With Trousers 4.2 Sangria Women Navy Blue & Gold-Coloured Printed Anarkali Kurta 4.1 Vishudh Floor Length Pure Cotton Anarkali Suits Unrated Anouk Summer Brunching Floral Embroidered Anarkali Kurta 3.8 Kamayra Women Pink Bandhani Printed Anarkali Kurta 4.4 Libas Floral Printed Anarkali Gotta Patti Kurta Set 3.9 Biba Jacket Anarkali Kurta 4.6 House of Pataudi Women Pastel Ethnic Jashn Anarkali Kurta 4.6 Libas Shoulder Strap Thread Work Anarkali Kurta 4.5 Layered Anouk Floral Printed Liva Anarkali Kurta Unrated

Reasons to Wear Anarkali Kurtas

The following are the five reasons to stock up on Anarkali kurtas from the Myntra BFF'24 sale for your wardrobe:

Best For Every Personality

The Anarkali kurta is a beloved piece of Indian ethnic wear that many women wish to don for special occasions and events. Women prioritise fashion and style, and the Anarkali kurta flatters a variety of body types, making it suitable for those of average height or build. Both curvy and slim women can effortlessly wear an Anarkali kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale to enhance their beauty, and it can be customised to meet individual preferences.

Easy to Wear and Comfortable

Putting on an Anarkali kurta is both simple and comfortable, perfect for parties and special occasions. Despite intricate designs, these kurtas offer remarkable comfort, whether worn in the heat or chill of the seasons. Modern Anarkali kurtas from the Myntra BFF'24 sale feature stunning and dynamic designs that you’ll surely adore.

Various Types of Anarkali Kurta

Women can explore a wide array of Anarkali kurta designs tailored for different events from a single collection. Options include fish cut, mermaid style, floor-length, flower shape, and more. Different types of Anarkali kurtas available are Karachi Anarkali, Traditional Anarkali, Bridal Anarkali, Designer Anarkali, and several others.

Best for Every Occasion

The saree is a timeless favourite in the country, but women also have alternatives like lehengas, kurtas, and Indo-western outfits. Cotton Anarkali kurtas are ideal for warm weather, crafted from lightweight and breathable material. You can find these cotton Anarkali kurtas at affordable prices.

Standard and Royal Touch

High-end and designer Anarkali kurtas are often adorned with intricate and exquisite embroidery, providing a unique, royal flair. Trying on heavily embellished kurtas will make you feel elegant and sophisticated.

Conclusion

To summarize, Anarkali Kurtas have a rich history and have been a part of every Indian woman’s wardrobe. The above-curated list of must-have Anarkalis from the Myntra BFF'24 sale caters to every woman and every body type, ensuring a perfect fit for all. From the Kamayra Women Pink Bandhani Printed Pastels Anarkali Cotton Kurta to the Libas Floral Printed Anarkali Gotta Patti Kurta, these pieces are flawless, easy to wear, and carry. Hope you find the most suitable attire to bring out the elegance that you inherit.

Best anarkali kurtas in trendy styles: refresh your ethnic wardrobe under ₹2200 with libas, biba, and house of pataudi What are the ways to style Anarkali kurtas? Anarkali kurtas are offered in a wide range of styles and patterns in the Myntra BFF'24 sale. To complete the festive appearance, pair black Anarkali Kurtis with oxidised earrings, a beautiful fold-over clutch purse, a braided hairdo, and Kolhapuri shoes. Dainty earrings and comfy Juttis are suitable for everyday use.

What Is the Best Material for Anarkali Kurtis? Flared and long Anarkali kurtas for the summer are made of cotton, blended cotton, georgette, and other materials. For the winter season, velvet, silk, wool, and mixed wool are utilised to create innovative Anarkali kurti patterns.

Who can wear an Anarkali kurta suit set? There is no age or size bar when it comes to these dresses. Everyone from kids to plus-sized women can wear them.

Are Anarkali Kurtas only popular in India? No, these Anarkali Kurtas have gained popularity globally and are appreciated for their aesthetics and cultural significance beyond Indian borders.

