Best fabrics for elegant and comfortable kurtas for men and women - choose your Myntra pick

Be it a casual outing or festive celebration, what makes all the difference is the right fabric that can create an ultimate shift in your experience. Ever wonder why some kurtas literally become like another skin while others have you fidgeting all day? Men and Women Kurta wear

The secret lies in the fabric. Be it breathable cotton for the scorching heat of the summer months or luxurious silk that gives a designer feel, every comfortable fabric ends up offering some benefit over the other. But sometimes, finding the right one turns out to be a harder task.

Imagine you're running late for an important event, your wardrobe door flung open, and suddenly, every kurta seems to conspire against you. We've all been there – caught in a fabric dilemma, wondering if our favourite pieces have mysteriously changed overnight.

Fear not, discerning shoppers! Your days of kurta conundrums are numbered. Welcome to your comprehensive guide to comfortable fabrics in kurtas– where style meets comfort in perfect harmony. Whether you're navigating the scorching outdoors, battling office air conditioning, or preparing for a night of celebration, we've curated the inside scoop on comfortable fabrics from the Myntra BFF'24 sale that truly have your back.

Here’s a list of kurtas for men and women from the Myntra BFF'24 sale, each designed from the most comfortable fabrics available.

For Women

When it comes to comfortable fabrics, nothing beats cotton. Anouk’s cotton straight kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is perfect for those breezy, warm days when you want to look sharp without losing comfort. This kurta is made from 100% cotton fabric known for its breathable, moisture-wicking properties – exactly what you need to be comfortable through the weekend or every day. Not to mention that it’s a straight silhouette that adds a little sophistication to the look, and the printed design makes this the perfect kurta for casual outings or festive days. Cotton is hypoallergenic, so it is a perfect point of contact for sensitive skin, its also naturally lightweight and airy enough to allow ventilation for the hottest days.

Breathable fabric with beautiful ethnic motifs

Classy fit with mandarin collar and elegant silhouette with straight fit

Fabric 100% Cotton Fit Straight Occasion Casual, Daywear

For those looking for something flowy yet structured, the W Viscose A-line kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is a perfect pick. Viscose is also known as artificial silk and drapes beautifully, providing a luxurious shine without silk's high maintenance. This kurta has elegant ethnic motifs and a flared hemline is just the perfect wardrobe add-on that makes you look absolutely lavish. The A-line cut is flattering for all body types, and the comfortable fabric feels soft and good against your body while providing proper draping without taking away from the polished aspect of your appearance. This kurta is soft, lightweight, and has a silky feel, which provides a comfortable fit for anything from holiday outfits to festive occasions.

Silky finish with an A-line fit for a flattering shape

Lightweight feel for all occasions

Fabric Viscose Fit A-line Occasion Formal, Casual

The embroidered kurta from Biba's designer silk blend fabric is an absolute must-have for any momentous occasion. This comfortable fabric of the kurta blends everyday fashion with the sumptuous elegance of festive fashion. Silk blends lend the best of both worlds: they have all of the luxuriously soft feel and glossy lustre of the closest cousin to silk while allowing the fabric to be widely available in tempered forms that won't wrinkle, breathe, or feel heavy against the skin—all ideal for long summers, festive occasions, or an overload of shopping days. The embroidered silk kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is just right for all special gatherings, and the gorgeous embellishment enhances the essence of celebration and elegance.

Complete, beautiful set with sequinned detail

Empire style with embroidery for a regal look

Fabric Chanderi Silk Blend Fit Regular Occasion Festive, Party

Linen kurtas are known for their timeless elegance and unparalleled comfort. Fabindia’s linen kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale stands out for its natural texture and breathable quality. The yoke design and incredibly elegant patchwork make it a must-have for any occasion. Linen is made from natural flax fibres, making it extremely breathable and perfect for hot climates. The comfortable fabric softens with each wash, becoming even more comfortable over time. It’s durable and biodegradable, making it a long-lasting investment in your wardrobe.

Flared sleeves with beautiful patchwork

Gorgeously stylised neckline and classy side slits

Fabric Linen Fit Straight Occasion Casual, Daywear

If you like the soft feel of cotton fabrics but generally want to wear clothes that are a bit more fluid in drape, the rayon blended fabrics are perfect and infinitely fashionable. Global Desi's rayon kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale makes a striking impression and is actually a lot of fun to wear. The comfortable fabric of rayon has a smooth and silky finish—it's weightless and absorbent, perfect for a hot climate. The lightweight blend feels soft on the skin but lends itself to an exquisite look, and the print and embellishments shape the imagination into an intellectual curvature with the seamless drape in fabric. It drapes and flows so elegantly that you find yourself strutting your stuff down the street—until you take it back to your closet for the next occasion.

Floral embellished kurta with elegant mandarin collar

Knee-length kurta with straight silhouette

Fabric Rayon Fit Regular Occasion Casual, Office wear

For Men

Men's kurtas are designed with the balance between traditional style and modern comfort in mind, and the cotton embroidered kurta from Manyavar certainly checks all the boxes. Made of high-quality cotton, the kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is breathable and allows for movement, whether dressing for a festive event or simply hanging out with friends. The attractive style with the formal mandarin collar adds a masculine edge while leaving you comfortable throughout the day. Cotton is breathable and absorbent, making it suitable for being worn all day. The comfortable fabric is hypoallergenic properties allow the kurta to be suitable for men with sensitive skin, and its durable, lasting, soft qualities will espouse the nature of cotton after getting washed repeatedly.

Charming geometric pattern

Thread work for a classy style with long sleeves.

Fabric Cotton Fit Straight Style with side slits Occasion Festive, Formal

If you’re looking for a kurta that’s durable, lightweight, and wrinkle-resistant, House of Pautaudi’s polyester-cotton blend is a must-have from the Myntra BFF'24 sale. Polyester-cotton blends combine the best of both comfortable fabrics, offering the softness of cotton with the strength and wrinkle resistance of polyester. This embroidered kurta gives you that royal and classy look. The straight hem and classy side slits elevate your look to a whole new level. This kurta is easy to maintain and perfect for casual outings or office wear. This blend offers the comfort of cotton with the durability and wrinkle resistance of polyester.

Embroidered kurta with a charming mandarin collar

Knee-length kurta with full sleeves

Fabric Polyester-Cotton Blend Fit Regular Occasion Festive, Office Wear

SOJANYA's linen blend kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is the ultimate outfit for men who enjoy understated luxury and something which easily provides a relaxed, elegant feel and superior comfort. The linen blend is a comfortable fabric that adds a sophisticated texture to the kurta while keeping it breathable and lightweight. The kurta offers a sophisticated feel but will also maintain lightweight, breathable wear whether you are out in the sun at a daytime event or just running errands. The navy blue gives the kurta luxury, and the beautiful motifs add additional traditional detailing to your outfit, making you look exquisite.

Royal look with navy blue kurta and beautiful motifs

Knee length with a straight hem offers a flattering silhouette

Fabric Linen Blend Fit Straight with Long Sleeves Occasion Casual, Daywear

Khadi kurtas are synonymous with Indian tradition and natural comfort. Aaryavar’s khadi kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale stands out for its coarse, handwoven texture and natural cooling properties. The comfortable fabric is eco-friendly and provides an incredibly natural, relaxed fit, making it ideal for both casual and especially for semi-formal occasions. Khadi is a traditionally handspun, that is highly breathable and skin-friendly. It really regulates your body temperature, keeping you cool in the heat and warm in the cold.

Exquisite woven band collar

Beautiful and detailed threadwork for an amazing traditional wear

Fabric Khadi Fit Straight fit with Band Collar Occasion Casual, Festive

For a touch of luxury in your wardrobe, Jomper’s silk blend kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale offers the perfect mix of style and comfort. The silk blend provides a slight sheen, making it perfect for festive occasions where you want to stand out. Despite its luxurious appearance, the comfortable fabric ensures that the kurta remains breathable and lightweight. This kurta gives you the most charming look with its mirror work and absolutely stunning design that will turn heads. The fabric gives you a refined look while offering a welcome balance of comfort to enjoy the day.

Gives you a fantastic luxurious sheen and festive look with mirror work

Offers breathable comfort, so you can wear this throughout the day

Fabric Silk Blend Fit Straight with Mirror Work Occasion Festive, Party

Product Ratings

Anouk Cotton Straight Kurta 4 W Viscose A-Line Kurta 4.1 Biba Silk Blend Embroidered Kurta Set 4.3 Fabindia Linen Kurta Unrated Global Desi Viscose Rayon Printed Kurta 4.3 Manyavar Cotton Mandarin Collar Kurta 4.8 House of Pataudi Polyester-Cotton Blend Kurta 4.3 SOJANYA Linen Blend Kurta 4.1 Aaryavar Khadi Kurta Unrated Jompers Silk Blend Kurta 4.1

Also read: Best ethnic wear to buy from Myntra during their Big Fashion Festival

Why Fabric Matters in Your Kurta Selection

The fabric of your kurta really matters in areas like how comfortable you feel, how easy your ethnic wear is to maintain, and how versatile it is across seasons. So, let's discuss some of the most used comfortable fabrics for kurtas from the Myntra BFF'24 sale and why they are great choices:

Cotton: Cotton is undoubtedly soft, breathable, and one of the most comfortable fabrics, best for high-temperature situations and everyday wear. The great moisture-absorbent nature of cotton is why the fabric is a necessary inclusion, allowing you to feel relaxed on hot days. Cotton also has prints and styles available to make the transition from a casual daytime outing to a more formal occasion very easy.

Linen: Linen is lightweight and looks beautiful while being completely moisture-wicking, making it much better than cotton for those hot summer days when comfort is priority. Its unique texture adds refinement to any outfit, and the natural, relaxed look only ages better. Linen kurtas are a warm-weather wardrobe essential, comfortable for casual or semi-formal occasions.

Silk and Blends: Whether you choose 100% silk or a blend - silk adds luxury to any outfit with its shine and soft feel. Silk kurtas are just as good for special occasions and leave an impression while maintaining comfort no matter how hot it gets. The light satin comfortable fabric assures drape while moving and ease in dress style while not sacrificing elegance.

Rayon and Viscose: Rayon and viscose are a better high-maintenance reflective model cotton and removable drape for soft, luxurious styles of natural fibres. Both have similar comforts and luxuries to silk while also being easy to maintain their natural drape and vibrant colour. Rayon and viscose are great for softness and for flattering silhouettes plus, they are available in many bright colours and durable prints and thus great for day and everyday wear.

Chanderi Silk: This natural lightweight fabric has a sheen that adds to any occasion for an elegant outfit, but stands out in springtime environments providing natural comfort. Chanderi silk is what is important about needing to look good while keeping hot summer nature.

Also read: Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale starts Sep 25: Pre-deals revealed; shop now!

How to Choose the Best Kurta for Comfort

When selecting a kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale, it’s important to keep the following in mind:

Consider the Weather: Opt for cotton or linen kurtas for summer, as these fabrics are breathable and moisture-wicking.

Check the Occasion: Choose silk or silk-blend kurtas for festive or formal events. They add a luxurious touch to your ensemble.

Go for Comfort: Always prioritise comfort by choosing fabrics that feel soft against your skin and offer good airflow.

Key Takeaways

With the vast array of fabrics available, finding a fashionable but comfortable kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale has never been easier. The fabric that you choose, from kinds of cotton and linen to silks and rayons, can make a huge difference in comfort and appearance. Check these out and find the perfect one for you from the Myntra BFF'24 sale. Not only will they be a comfortable addition to your closet, but they will also be a fashionable piece!

Best fabrics for comfortable kurtas for men and women - choose your myntra pick What are the best fabrics for comfortable kurtas during summer? When it comes to summer kurtas from the Myntra BFF'24 sale, you will want to use cotton, linen or rayon. Cotton has great breathability as well as being a great moisture absorption fabric, which will help keep you cool in the summer. Linen has breathability that is similar to cotton, but there is loft; linen feels airy and provides great airflow. Rayon is man-made, but it behaves similarly to all-natural fabrics combining the lightness and coolness of cotton, however staying cool against your skin in humidity as it absorbs moisture.

Are silk kurtas suitable for daily wear? Silk kurtas, especially those made from art silk or silk blends, can be worn daily if designed with comfort in mind. While pure silk is luxurious and often reserved for special occasions, silk-blend kurtas combine the sheen of silk with breathable, durable fabrics like cotton or viscose, making them suitable for regular use. These blends provide a stylish yet comfortable option for day-to-day wear.

How do I maintain and care for cotton kurtas? Cotton kurtas are easy to maintain with simple washing instructions. They can usually be machine-washed in cold water to avoid shrinkage and retain color. It's best to air-dry cotton kurtas to maintain their shape and prevent any damage from high heat in dryers. To avoid wrinkles, iron them on a medium setting, preferably while slightly damp.

What are the benefits of wearing linen kurtas? Linen kurtas from the Myntra BFF'24 sale are perfect for warm climates due to their excellent breathability and natural moisture-wicking properties. Linen absorbs sweat and quickly dries, making it ideal for summer wear. The fabric is also hypoallergenic and biodegradable, ensuring comfort for sensitive skin and eco-conscious individuals alike. Though it tends to wrinkle, the wrinkles add to the fabric's charm, creating a relaxed, lived-in look.

Are synthetic fabrics like polyester good for kurtas? While polyester offers durability and is less likely to wrinkle, it may not be the best choice for hot or humid climates as it lacks the breathability of natural fibers like cotton or linen. However, polyester blends with cotton or rayon can improve comfort while still providing the benefits of wrinkle resistance and longevity. These blends are better suited for year-round wear, especially if you're seeking low-maintenance options.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.