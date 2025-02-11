Cameron Diaz reflects on the ‘layers of inappropriateness’ she had to put up with before the MeToo movement; read

Cameron Diaz has recently shared her thoughts on how the MeToo movement has dramatically transformed the environment on movie sets. After a ten-year break from acting, Diaz returned to the screen with Jamie Foxx in the Netflix film Back in Action, where the two portray former CIA spies called back into action. Diaz took a step back from her acting career in 2014, and during her absence, the entertainment world underwent a major shift with the rise of the #MeToo movement following the widespread allegations of sexual misconduct against film producer Harvey Weinstein. Cameron Diaz

In a conversation on the SkipIntro podcast, Diaz reflected on the noticeable changes she’s observed since returning to the industry. “The industry is so different,” she remarked.“I mean, I definitely have to say that MeToo changed everything.” Prior to the MeToo movement, Diaz noted the uncomfortable presence of certain individuals on film sets. “There was always just like that one guy, you know, on set, that you were like, ‘God, here he comes again,’” she explained. She also shared how this behaviour used to be a subtle yet widespread issue in many productions. “There were always layers and layers of inappropriateness that you just kind of had to put up with.”

However, Diaz highlighted the significant improvement in safety and respect for women on set today. “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’ The level of security and safety you feel as a woman now on set is great. I had never felt that before this film.” Furthermore many online users agreed with Diaz's perspective. One commenter pointed out, “The older I get and as I find myself in different contexts and meet other people in different fields and contexts, I have realized that ‘that one guy’ is everywhere. Film sets, music business, hospitals, universities, accounting firms, law firms, the military, etc. It seems like there has to be a huge MeToo case blowing up in every field before we get rid of just some of those 'that one guy.’” Another observer commented, “And for every ‘that one guy,’ there’s another ‘that one guy’ who enables, coddles and defends him. Sometimes several. My respect for so many men, as just a man, dropped through the floor during MeToo in just seeing the extent of cowardice so many men will embrace to not risk making other men displeased with them.” A third individual added, “Considering so many movies and TV shows basically normalized some aspect of sexual harassment, this has always been so obvious to me. I'm glad things have finally changed. Incredible to think of the dynamic we may now see where women can go to work without constantly feeling they have to also deal with this shit.”

Diaz also touched on why she chose to step away from the spotlight for a decade. Speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, she explained, “It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life and I just really didn’t care about anything else. Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have. I think it really comes to, ‘What are you passionate about?’ For me, it was to build my family.” During her break, Diaz focused on her personal life, marrying Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden and becoming a mother of two. However, she was convinced to return to acting when Foxx approached her with an offer she couldn’t refuse. “I couldn’t say no,” she shared about her decision to return for Back in Action.