Internet calls Miss Grand International President ‘shameless’ after he body shames Rachel Gupta in ‘shocking’ post

Rachel Gupta, the 21-year-old who won the Miss Grand International (MGI) 2024, recently sparked controversy after her resignation from the title. Days after Rachel announced that she would be stepping down from her role, Instagram posts of Vice President of Miss Universe (Asiana) and Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil have surfaced where he body shamed her and accused her of getting ‘surgery’ done. Screenshots of the Miss Grand International President's story where he targeted Rachel Gupta.

What did the Miss Grand International president write?

Per the screenshots shared by the Instagram page Indian Pageant and Glamour, Nawat had shared two photos of Rachel on his Instagram stories, which he captioned, ‘Before’ and ‘After’. He also posted another image of Rachel, accusing her of getting surgery done. “She don't talk and she don't get authorised from organisation when we ask her she said she ate protein a lot. She confirmed no surgery at all…(sic).”

How did the internet react?

The Instagram page Indian Pageant and Glamour shared the post with the caption, “There should be no place for a person like him in an organisation like Miss Universe @missuniverse. It should be a platform for empowerment and not harassment.”

An Instagram user wrote, “This is too much😭😭. How on earth can someone do this, and especially when he is one of the pageant organisers? To empower women? And do this?”

Another commented, “Did MGI organisation just body shame Rachel Gupta on their story? This is unbelievable; they have no respect for women, they only hide under the umbrella of women's empowerment. So shameless.”

A comment read, “Shocked at the lack of professionalism.” Another said, “Exactly my point, people are willing to overlook anything for a crown. But let's be real, we wouldn't want our sisters, nieces, or daughters in the same situation, why tolerate it for others? Nawat's deceit is glaringly obvious, and it's sad that he'll do whatever it takes for a slice of fame.”

The controversy

On May 28, Rachel posted a letter on Instagram announcing that she would be stepping down from her role, and on May 29, she shared a video on YouTube revealing her side of the story and the toxic environment she faced at the hands of the Miss Grand International organisation.