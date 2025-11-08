Miss Universe boss faces action after dramatic confrontation with Miss Mexico; ‘committed aggression’

The Miss Universe Organization has dismissed pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil from taking part in this year’s competition after a heated public confrontation with Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, on November 4. The argument took place during a livestreamed pre-pageant event and quickly circulated online, leading to more scrutiny of the situation. Fátima Bosch and Nawat Itsaragrisil.(Pep.ph)

Miss Universe President Raúl Rocha announced the decision on Wednesday in a video posted on the organization’s official Instagram page.

Speaking in Spanish, he shared his disappointment with Nawat’s behavior, stating that he felt “great indignation towards Nawat for the public aggression he committed” toward Bosch. Rocha noted that Nawat’s involvement in the 74th Miss Universe pageant, which will take place on November 21 in Thailand, would now be restricted or removed entirely.

Incident triggered contestant walkout

The dispute began when Nawat called out Bosch during a livestream, accusing her of refusing to join a group photoshoot organized to produce social media content. Bosch denied the accusation, but Nawat continued to publicly scold her as other contestants looked on. The situation escalated until Bosch walked out of the room. Several contestants soon stood up and followed, showing solidarity with her.

Rocha stated that the Miss Universe Organization is committed to dignity and respect for every participant. “I will not allow the values of respect and dignity towards women to be violated,” he said. To prevent further conflict, he also announced that the sash presentation event would be postponed to avoid any interaction with Nawat.

Rocha additionally urged Miss Universe Organization CEO Mario Bucaro to speak on behalf of the pageant and confirmed that legal measures are being considered.

Public apology follows incident

Nawat has since issued an apology. On November 5, he spoke tearfully at a press conference, saying, “I am human. I didn’t want to do anything like that.”

In a video shared on TikTok, he was seen emotional while addressing the reporters as a person stood nearby holding tissues. Later, the same day during a pageant welcome event he apologized again saying he respected all delegates and was sorry for any inconvenience caused.

The Miss Universe Organization, Bosch, and Nawat have not commented further.

