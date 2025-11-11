Even the interviewer is 'wowed' by Miss India Manika Vishwakarma's poignant answer to his question: Know what she said

Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan, who is currently representing India at the ongoing Miss Universe 2025 pageant, is winning hearts every day with her poise and style. While her fashion has been impeccable throughout the journey, Manika is also being complimented for her intelligence on social media. Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan is representing India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant.

Recently, a video of Manika answering a question about the Miss Universe pageant being one woman's journey garnered praise from her fans and pageant enthusiasts. Let's find out what Manika's answer was.

Manika impressed an interviewer with her intelligent answer

On November 5, an Instagram page – The Pageant Vault – shared a video of Manika from one of the Miss Universe events, where an interviewer asked her, “Would you say that competing in Miss Universe is every girl's dream but only one woman's journey?”

Although Manika initially agreed that Miss Universe is a single woman's journey, it is also the dream of many. She later added that it might be everybody's dream and one woman's journey, but she wouldn't agree with the sentiment. And her reasoning impressed everyone.

Manika explained, “I wouldn't say so…I stand here because my mother got educated; she gave me an education. I stand here because all the girls on the day of the auditions came up to me and said I should participate. All of my friends were there, so I carry those women with me.”

The Miss Universe India 2025 winner added that she also carries her ‘community and nation’ with her. “It's not just one woman's journey or one woman's dream. It's actually a billion dreams that you carry with yourself,” she said.

Moreover, Manika stressed that it was not just her, it's the story of every single country. “We have so many wonderful women and so many little girls looking up to us, observing our journey, and probably walking this path because we dare to,” she shared.

After listening to her answer, the interviewer had only one word for Manika, “Wow.” Here's how the internet reacted:

How did the internet react?

Fans loved her answer and flooded the comments with praise. One Instagram user wrote, “Don’t ask her any questions…She will eat you up with her answers.”

Another commented, “Mind-blowing answer, that's the legacy of the INDIAN representatives of MU she is carrying with her.”

A user remarked, “She literally proves the line, ‘Never let an Indian speak at the finale’, she definitely owns the crown.”