Miss India Manika Vishwakarma pens emotional note for Delhi after Red Fort blast: 'As a daughter of India, I stand...'

Following the Delhi Red Fort blast, Manika Vishwakarma, the India representative at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, penned a message of condolence and solidarity. On November 11, Manika posted the note on Instagram with the caption, “Speechless and heartbroken.” After the Delhi blast, Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma, shared a heartfelt message of condolence.

Also Read | Even the interviewer is 'wowed' by Miss India Manika Vishwakarma's poignant answer to his question: Know what she said

Manika expressed grief for the victims, offered prayers for the families who lost loved ones, and wished a swift recovery to the injured. She also praised the bravery of first responders and the resilience of the people of Delhi and India.

Manika Vishwakarma pens a note for Delhi

Addressing her message to fellow Indians and people of Delhi, Manika offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for a swift recovery for the injured.

She wrote, “To my fellow Indians, to my dear Delhi, and to every family touched by the recent, heartbreaking blast, today, my heart is heavy, and my spirit mourns with you. The news of the bomb blast in our beloved national capital has sent a wave of shock and profound sorrow across the country.”

The Miss Universe India winner expressed that as a daughter of India, she stands with the people of Delhi in this moment of unimaginable pain. Read her full note here:

‘As a daughter of India, I stand with…’

Manika also highlighted that for her, wearing the crown of Miss Universe India is a profound responsibility. “It is a platform to speak for unity, peace, and compassion, especially when our collective heart is breaking. I use that voice today to say: we will not be divided. We will care for one another. We will heal, together.”

She also implored people to honour the lives that were lost in the tragic incident and to choose solidarity over division, and hope over despair.

About Manika Vishwakarma

Manika is an Indian model who was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on August 18, 2025. She is representing India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place on November 21, in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.