'World's most beautiful woman' turns 63: Demi Moore's beauty secrets for glowing skin are all about ‘less is more’

In April, Demi Moore was crowned the World's Most Beautiful Woman of 2025 by People Magazine at the age of 62. She's one of the oldest recipients of this title, breaking age norms and challenging traditional beauty standards. Demi's Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win for her role in The Substance contributed to this recognition.

In the past few months, Demi Moore's style and elegance have also been praised. The actor, who turned 63 on November 11, has shared her beauty secrets in various interviews over the years. Her overall beauty routine is generally 'less is more', and focuses on being gentle care above all, as she has ultra-sensitive skin. Demi also swears by gua sha (a face sculpting tool) to achieve a contoured and defined jawline, as well as a sculpted cheek and neck. She also believes in proper cleansing and makeup removal at the end of the day.

Here's a breakdown of how Demi keeps her skin radiant:

Demi's mantra to keep skin 'beautiful and alive'

In a December 2024 interview with Instyle.com, Demi's facialist, Terri Lawton, said: “I've been working with Demi for more than 20 years. Working with the concept and energies of the whole yields the fullness and depth of who we are. With Demi, I see her true beauty and its depth. But Demi does not dabble in this concept. She lives it 24/7 and is authentic in her body, mind, and spirit. This (working with energy systems that need to be awakened and aligned) allows for her skin to look beautiful and alive, giving the dimension we are looking for. With my facials, I work with products that best match the skin's energy internally and spiritually.”

Demi Moore swears by gua sha for 'incredible uplift'

Fancy face sculpting tools aside, Demi had earlier spoken about how she cleanses her skin and removes makeup at the end of the day. In a 2019 interview, she told Harpersbazaar.com that her entire routine is fragrance-free and focused on being gentle above all. She noted that some of the products she used were a 'godsend' and 'magic' for cleansing her ultra-sensitive skin. She said: “My skin care routine is generally less is more.”

Demi told the magazine that after applying a mix of serums, moisturisers, and oils, she sometimes reaches for a rose quartz sculpting tool to activate blood flow in her face. She said, “When you're over 50 and you feel like your skin is hitting the floor, this is an incredible uplift.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.