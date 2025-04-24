Demi Moore at 62 sticks to meat-free diet for toned body, but there's 1 thing she can't give up: 'I still do drink...'
Demi Moore attributes her toned physique to her nutrient-dense diet. Despite her strict diet, the actor enjoys Red Bull occasionally.
In an interview for the cover of People’s World’s Most Beautiful 2025 issue, Hollywood actor Demi Moore spoke about her wellness routine and how it had changed over the years. She revealed that as much as she tries to take care of what she puts into her body, there’s one drink she can’t go without. Also read | What is Demi Moore's secrets to staying fit and youthful?
‘I don’t eat meat, I do eat eggs’
Asked to share her current diet and wellness routine, Demi said, “I really like anchoring with a short meditation and journaling. And overall, I like really nutrient-dense food. I don’t eat meat. I do eat eggs. But I think a big part of wellness is really inside out. And I’ve come to realize how important sleep is. I mean, I’m not perfect. I still do drink Red Bull. I do love it. But not many. One.”
‘I did torture myself’
Demi, 62, further spoke about how her self-care and fitness routines have evolved over the years and once again admitted to going to extreme lengths regarding her body in the past. Demi added that when she was younger, she felt like her body was 'betraying' her, and so she 'tried to control it'. However, now she does not operate from that place and shares a ‘much more aligned relationship’ with her body.
She said: “I did torture myself. Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount, which is about 26 miles. All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like. I think the biggest difference today is it’s so much more about my overall health, longevity and quality of life. I think I’ve evolved into greater gentility toward myself. I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up I was really just punishing myself. Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body. I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.