Demi Moore at 62 sticks to meat-free diet for toned body, but there's 1 thing she can't give up: 'I still do drink...'

In an interview for the cover of People’s World’s Most Beautiful 2025 issue, Hollywood actor Demi Moore spoke about her wellness routine and how it had changed over the years. She revealed that as much as she tries to take care of what she puts into her body, there’s one drink she can’t go without. Also read | What is Demi Moore's secrets to staying fit and youthful? Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (File Photo/ AFP)

‘I don’t eat meat, I do eat eggs’

Asked to share her current diet and wellness routine, Demi said, “I really like anchoring with a short meditation and journaling. And overall, I like really nutrient-dense food. I don’t eat meat. I do eat eggs. But I think a big part of wellness is really inside out. And I’ve come to realize how important sleep is. I mean, I’m not perfect. I still do drink Red Bull. I do love it. But not many. One.”

Demi Moore attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (File Photo/ AFP)

‘I did torture myself’

Demi, 62, further spoke about how her self-care and fitness routines have evolved over the years and once again admitted to going to extreme lengths regarding her body in the past. Demi added that when she was younger, she felt like her body was 'betraying' her, and so she 'tried to control it'. However, now she does not operate from that place and shares a ‘much more aligned relationship’ with her body.

She said: “I did torture myself. Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount, which is about 26 miles. All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like. I think the biggest difference today is it’s so much more about my overall health, longevity and quality of life. I think I’ve evolved into greater gentility toward myself. I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up I was really just punishing myself. Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body. I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear.”

