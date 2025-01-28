Shruti Haasan's diet secrets for toned body at 39: 'I love ghee and don't drink coffee at all'

Actor Shruti Haasan celebrated her 39th birthday on January 28. In a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed what she eats in a day. Asked what she has for breakfast, mid-day snacks, lunch, evening snacks, and dinner, Shruti listed some of her favourite things — from ghee and coconut oil to cooked veggies and teas of all kinds. She added she ‘does not eat that much meat’. Also read | Shruti Haasan opens up on dealing with PCOS, endometriosis Shruti Haasan said that although she is non-vegetarian, she doesn't feel the need to eat seafood, chicken or mutton all the time. (Instagram/ Shruti Haasan)

'On my cheat days it's rice, rice and more rice'

She said, “So usually I end up skipping breakfast, which is a very bad thing but I like gluten-free toast or cereal. I love my green juices but I don't have them as much as I should. For lunch, I like a salad. I like sandwiches, I really love sandwiches... I have a light dinner but sometimes what ends up happening is when I miss breakfast and then I'm working and then I have a light lunch, I end up having a heavy dinner... I do have mini snacks but they are more like nuts... I'm not very gluten tolerant so I can have gluten-free rotis. On my cheat days, it's rice, rice and more rice with potatoes... my favourite dish is sambar sadam – sambhar rice and a potato curry on the side.”

'I don't eat that much meat honestly'

Explaining her food choices, Shruti further said, “I used to love seafood but I became allergic to shellfish and it's been really depressing for me but I don't eat that much meat honestly. Like I'm non-vegetarian but I don't need to have seafood or need to have chicken or mutton. I love mutton and I love caviar. Potato is my favourite vegetable. I like cooked veggies because Indian food is all about cooked veggies, which I love, but I also love raw veggies. I love ghee but I love coconut oil more. I don't drink coffee at all, so I'm a tea person all the way. I have about two to three cups of tea. I love my English breakfast tea... I love fruit flavoured tea... I love ice cream.”