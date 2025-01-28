Menu Explore
Shruti Haasan's diet secrets for toned body at 39: 'I love ghee and don't drink coffee at all'

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Jan 28, 2025 11:37 AM IST

Birthday girl Shruti Haasan's approach to her diet is all about balance, simplicity, and finding foods that bring her joy.

Actor Shruti Haasan celebrated her 39th birthday on January 28. In a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed what she eats in a day. Asked what she has for breakfast, mid-day snacks, lunch, evening snacks, and dinner, Shruti listed some of her favourite things — from ghee and coconut oil to cooked veggies and teas of all kinds. She added she ‘does not eat that much meat’. Also read | Shruti Haasan opens up on dealing with PCOS, endometriosis

Shruti Haasan said that although she is non-vegetarian, she doesn't feel the need to eat seafood, chicken or mutton all the time. (Instagram/ Shruti Haasan)

'On my cheat days it's rice, rice and more rice'

She said, “So usually I end up skipping breakfast, which is a very bad thing but I like gluten-free toast or cereal. I love my green juices but I don't have them as much as I should. For lunch, I like a salad. I like sandwiches, I really love sandwiches... I have a light dinner but sometimes what ends up happening is when I miss breakfast and then I'm working and then I have a light lunch, I end up having a heavy dinner... I do have mini snacks but they are more like nuts... I'm not very gluten tolerant so I can have gluten-free rotis. On my cheat days, it's rice, rice and more rice with potatoes... my favourite dish is sambar sadam – sambhar rice and a potato curry on the side.”

'I don't eat that much meat honestly'

Explaining her food choices, Shruti further said, “I used to love seafood but I became allergic to shellfish and it's been really depressing for me but I don't eat that much meat honestly. Like I'm non-vegetarian but I don't need to have seafood or need to have chicken or mutton. I love mutton and I love caviar. Potato is my favourite vegetable. I like cooked veggies because Indian food is all about cooked veggies, which I love, but I also love raw veggies. I love ghee but I love coconut oil more. I don't drink coffee at all, so I'm a tea person all the way. I have about two to three cups of tea. I love my English breakfast tea... I love fruit flavoured tea... I love ice cream.”

