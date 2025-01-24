Demi Moore's fitness secrets for toned body at 62: Not ‘dieting and exercising in a very obsessive way’

Demi Moore nabbed her first-ever Oscar nomination at 62. On January 23, the Hollywood actor was announced as one of the Best Actress nominees – for the first time in a career that has spanned five decades – for her film, The Substance. While promoting her film last year, Demi Moore had shared how her fitness routine has evolved over the years. Also read | Jennifer Aniston reveals secrets to stunning figure at 55 and the special drink she has 'first thing in the morning' Demi Moore attends an awards show in Los Angles in 2024. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

Demi Moore's now approach to health and wellness focuses on self-acceptance and appreciation. She believes in loving and accepting her body.

From 'crazy' routine to 'giving up hard exercise'

Reflecting on Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty standards, and how she found herself going to extreme measures in pursuit of perfection, like biking up to 60 miles (96.5 km) a day, Demi told CBS Sunday Morning in 2024, “I put so much pressure on myself. I did have experiences of being told to lose weight. And all of those, while they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it’s what I did to myself because of that... Even just the idea of, like, what I did to my body, it’s, like, so crazy, so ridiculous."

She had earlier shared in a 2020 interview with Westman Atelier how she made it a goal of hers to focus on herself rather than what she looks like, “[I was] dieting and exercising in a very obsessive-compulsive way... I changed my body over multiple times but wasn't really myself... I added into my daily prayer a new mantra: to have the courage to be seen without padding or protection. I couldn’t go on fighting my body and my weight; I had to make peace, I started by giving up hard exercise. I never went back into the gym in the house. Never. The room it occupied is now my office.”

Diet secrets and sobriety

One of Demi Moore’s secrets to a fabulously toned and youthful body? She follows a raw vegan diet, which eliminates cooked foods and focuses on organic fruits, veggies, juices, smoothies, and soups, as per a 2023 Daily Mail report. Excluding all foods of animal origin, Healthline says the raw part of the diet means 'foods should be eaten completely raw or heated at temperatures below 104 - 118°F (40 - 48°C)'.

Raw veganism has been popular in Hollywood, with celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Megan Fox also having been advocates of the diet in the past. But it's a pretty intense one to follow, so it certainly isn't for everyone. Moreover, 2023 study on the effects of raw veganism concluded that ‘a raw vegan diet with more than 90 percent raw food cannot be recommended for a long time due to micronutrient deficiencies as well as related complications’.

Moreover, demi decided to turn her back on alcohol, which also helps her stay healthy and fit. In her 2019 memoir, she revealed that she had been sober for 20 years, but briefly broke it with a beer.

When Demi turned to yoga

In her 40s, Demi decided to start slowing down and turned her attention to more low-impact workouts. She revealed in 2010 that she had taken up Bikram yoga, a type of hot yoga, as per the aforementioned Daily Mail report. Her then-trainer Gregory Joujon-Roche confirmed at the time that the actor was fully committed to the workout and had also added a mixture of strength training. Per the Daily Mail report from 2023, Demi also became a verified Kundalini yoga teacher a few years later.