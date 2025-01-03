Jennifer Aniston reveals secrets to stunning figure at 55 and the special drink she has 'first thing in the morning'

Jennifer's drink for better digestion, immune system

Speaking about her special morning drink, Jennifer said, “I drink ARMRA Colostrum (dietary supplement that provides various health benefits) first thing in the morning, with room temperature water and a whole lemon squeezed into it... (In colder months) I'll steep a little teaspoon of ginger, which is good for your digestion and your immune system, and then I'll put a little drop of Manuka honey. It's so delicious served hot.”

Jennifer shares workout that 'transformed' her body

The actor said that taking care of herself — whether through monitoring what she eats and drinks or by making sure her mind and body are in tip-top shape — is of the utmost importance to her. Jennifer is a fan of Pvolve and has credited the method with helping her achieve her fitness goals.

Talking about Pvolve, she said, “In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others, and it's a really enjoyable workout that I don't feel intimidated by, that I don't dread... These workouts] get into those micro little muscles that are underneath bigger muscles that you just don't even know existed, so you're really getting strong from the inside out.”

Pvolve focuses on exercises that mimic daily life movements, helping improve coordination, balance, and overall functional fitness. It incorporates strength training exercises to build lean muscle mass and increase metabolism. Its cardio exercises are designed to improve cardiovascular health, burn calories, and enhance endurance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.