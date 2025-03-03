Demi Moore snubbed for Best Actress at 2025 Oscars, fans demand answers; ‘the irony of her losing to a younger actress’

The 2025 Oscars had all the excitement and unpredictability one could expect from Hollywood’s biggest night, but there was one moment that left many in the audience, and even more at home, scratching their heads in disbelief. Demi Moore, the 62-year-old actor, was considered by many to be a shoo-in for Best Actress, a category that had the audience on the edge of their seats all night. The reason for such high hopes? Her performance in the body horror masterpiece The Substance (2024) — the film that not only tested the limits of her craft but also carved out an entirely new chapter in her illustrious career. US actress Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Demi Moore in The Substance (2024)

In The Substance, Moore portrayed a woman grappling with terrifying transformations, both physical and emotional, that left viewers captivated and haunted long after the credits rolled. Critics and fans alike hailed it as one of the best performances of her career. But despite all the praise, the Oscar for Best Actress went to Mikey Madison for her role in Anora (2024), a win that stunned the internet and sent waves of disappointment through social media.

Mikey Madison winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Anora". (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher/Invision/AP)

The backlash was immediate. Fans took to X, expressing their heartbreak over what many called one of the biggest snubs of the night. One user posted, “My heart broke as much as Demi Moore’s did when she didn’t hear her name. This was her year for sure. Horror always getting unfairly treated.” Another tweet read, “Seriously man, Demi had given a performance of a lifetime!! She deserved it!!” The sentiment was shared by countless others who felt that Moore, who had already earned accolades at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, had been robbed of her moment.

But it wasn’t just disappointment about Moore’s loss that got people talking, it was the layers of irony surrounding the situation. One user pointed out, “The layers of irony to this year's race as it relates to The Substance with Demi Moore losing to a younger actress. It's kinda sad. #Oscars.” The subtext was clear: ageism against older actors, actresses specifically, was a topic that was becoming impossible to ignore. Some fans were so moved by the injustice they felt that they couldn’t help but vent their frustration. “Demi Moore was absolutely snubbed and you’ll NEVER change my mind. The Oscars just proved square and fair—they don’t take older women seriously, and they don’t take horror seriously. I am f***ing floored,” another angry post read. For many, her performance in the film was one for the history books. It was the kind of role that earned her a standing ovation from critics, and fans couldn’t help but feel that, after all these years, the actor had finally earned the recognition that eluded her in the past.

As the night ended and the stars filed out of the Dolby Theatre, Moore's fans remained perplexed, heartbroken, and, perhaps most of all, angry. Many know that The Substance will eventually find its place in the cultural zeitgeist even if the Academy failed to recognise it, but for now, they will have to settle with the bittersweet knowledge that the Oscars, yet again, had overlooked one of the most powerful performances of the year.