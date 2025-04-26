Demi Moore's beauty secrets for glowing skin at 62: Facial sculpting tools, regular facials to proper cleansing

We've seen Demi Moore stand the test of time with her toned body and defined cheekbones, looking like she could be in her 30s or 40s. At 62, Demi is a perfect example of how celebrities are defying their real ages, and we're wondering just how exactly are they doing this. If you are too, in a December 2024 interview, Demi's facialist, Terri Lawton, shared how the 62-year-old actor maintains her glow. Also read | 10 anti ageing tips for your 20s according to experts: Daily gua sha massage to facial acupuncture for collagen Here's how Demi Moore keeps her skin looking glowy. (REUTERS)

Sharing details of the facials she performs on Demi, who was recently named world's most beautiful woman, Terri said: “I've been working with Demi for more than 20 years. Working with the concept and energies of the whole yields the fullness and depth of who we are. With Demi, I see her true beauty and its depth. But Demi does not dabble in this concept. She lives it 24/7 and is authentic in her body, mind, and spirit.”

She added, “This (working with energy systems that need to be awakened and aligned) allows for her skin to look beautiful and alive, giving the dimension we are looking for. With my facials, I work with products that best match the skin's energy internally and spiritually.”

Demi Moore swears by gua sha for 'incredible uplift'

Facial sculpting tools can make a world of difference, and it was also revealed that Demi relies on them (after doing her skincare) to achieve her contoured and defined jawline, cheeks, and neck: she swears by a safe-for-all-skin-types gua sha.

Fancy face sculpting tools aside, Demi had earlier spoken about how she cleanses her skin and removes makeup at the end of the day. In a 2019 interview, she told Harpersbazaar.com that her entire routine is fragrance-free and focused on being gentle above all. She noted that some of the products she used were a 'godsend' and 'magic' for cleansing her ultra-sensitive skin. She said: “My skin care routine is generally less is more.”

Demi told the magazine that after applying a mix of serums, moisturisers, and oils, she sometimes reaches for a rose quartz sculpting tool to activate blood flow in her face. She said, “When you're over 50 and you feel like your skin is hitting the floor, this is an incredible uplift.”