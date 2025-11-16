Priyanka Chopra 'channels inner devi' in white lehenga styled with simple south Indian touches at Varanasi movie event

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in her sublime white lehenga at the Varanasi movie event held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025. The event marked the title reveal of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, Varanasi, starring Priyanka alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka will be seen in the role of Mandakini in the upcoming globe-trotting adventure film. Also read | Desi girl Priyanka Chopra stuns in white, does a namaste and waves at Telugu fans at Globe Trotter event. See pics Priyanka Chopra's look at the Varanasi movie event is a unique and stunning choice. (Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra shares photos of her lehenga look

At the title reveal event, Priyanka Chopra looked regal and poised, greeting fans with a warm namaste and flashing her signature smile. She channelled her inner devi in a stunning white lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, with delicate floral motifs and subtle textures. Sharing photos of her look on Instagram on November 16, Priyanka wrote in her caption, “Channeling my inner devi (goddess).”

The all-white lehenga set featured delicate ivory and gold crystal and sequin embellishments, along with antique gold metallic embroidery on the border of the lehenga skirt. Complementing the ornate set was an embroidered soft dupatta, featuring delicate motifs and a golden border that added a hint of whimsy to Priyanka's ethnic look.

Shimmery makeup and ethereal styling

What caught our eye was her beautiful south Indian-inspired jewellery — from a traditional kamarbandh to gold and pearl hair accessories — and a classic green bindi. The kamarbandh added a touch of elegance to Priyanka's overall look, while the temple-style hair accessories complemented her long braid perfectly. Her makeup was equally stunning, with shimmery highlights, a glowing complexion, and a glossy light brown lip.

Priyanka's lehenga is a fool-proof choice for weddings

If you're looking for wedding inspiration, Priyanka's look is definitely one to take note of. The actor's white lehenga ensemble is perfect for brides seeking a classic, sophisticated aesthetic for their pre-wedding functions, such as sangeet or mehendi. The white lehenga with south Indian jewellery is a unique and stunning choice that's sure to make them stand out.