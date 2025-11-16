Priyanka Chopra wins hearts as she obliges paparazzi and fans with pictures at Varanasi event in Hyderabad. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. She recently attended the film’s grand event in Hyderabad and stunned everyone with her beauty. A video from the event has now surfaced online, showing the Desi Girl obliging fans and paparazzi with pictures. Priyanka Chopra at the Varanasi event in Hyderabad.

Priyanka Chopra obliges paparazzi with pics

The video shows paparazzi requesting photos with Priyanka before she headed inside. The actor, without any hesitation, posed for quick pictures and was heard saying that she would have to rush when SS Rajamouli called her. Her warm gesture won the paparazzi’s hearts, who were later heard thanking her and saying, “Love you, PC.” As she exited, she was seen greeting them with folded hands.

At the event, Priyanka gave Princess Jasmine vibes in a white lehenga-choli paired with traditional jewellery. Her stunning look quickly surfaced online, and fans couldn’t get enough of her. She also sent Mahesh Babu’s fans into a frenzy as she spoke about him on stage. She said, “What do you call him? Bob? Oh no, no—Lion? There are many names, but I know him as MB, the legendary, incredible Mahesh Babu.” As fans began chanting, she added, “You and your beautiful family, Namrata, Sitara, have made me feel like Hyderabad is my home.”

About Varanasi

The film marks SS Rajamouli’s return to direction after the success of RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It also marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after her 2019 film The Sky Is Pink. She will essay the role of Mandakini in Varanasi. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Kumbha. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on Sankranti 2027.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work

Apart from this, Priyanka also has the Russo Brothers’ spy-action series Citadel 2 in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Frank E. Flowers’ The Bluff, alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. The action drama is yet to finalise a release date.