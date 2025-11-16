Varanasi teaser: Karan Johar, Prashanth Neel, Brahmaji hail Mahesh Babu's look, call SS Rajamouli film ‘Avatar ka baap’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli unveiled the first look, title, and teaser of SSMB 29 at a grand event in Hyderabad, and the film has been the talk of the town ever since. Fans can’t stop gushing over the teaser, which has also earned praise from filmmakers such as Karan Johar and Prashanth Neel. Prashanth Neel and Karan Johar shower love on Varanasi teaser.

Celebrities hail SS Rajamouli's Varanasi teaser

On Saturday, Karan Johar took to Instagram Stories to rave about Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudra from Varanasi. Sharing Rajamouli’s post, he wrote, “Epic!!!! The one and only SS Rajamouli.” Filmmaker Prashanth Neel also expressed his excitement, writing, “Take a bow, @ssrajamouli sir! @urstrulyMahesh looks absolutely charming. Super excited ✨ #GlobeTrotter.”

Karan Johar hails SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

Telugu actor Brahmaji, known for Pushpa 2: The Rule, Shiva, Guntur Kaaram, Kannappa, and more, also reacted to the teaser, writing, “OMG… Avatar ki baap hi…” Jawan’s music director was equally impressed, posting on X, “Our dear superstar ⭐️ @urstrulyMahesh gaaru!! #Varanasi What a highhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.”

The first look of Mahesh Babu was revealed at a grand event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. It was attended by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyanka Chopra, MM Keeravaani, and Mahesh Babu, along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara. The evening also featured a performance by Shruti Haasan, who lit up the stage with her vocals. The event was livestreamed on JioHotstar.

About Varanasi

The announcement video shows an asteroid crashing towards Earth, with fragments falling across Varanasi, Antarctica, Africa, and other locations. The story appears to span centuries and hints at connections to the Ramayana. It ends with a striking visual of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, bloodied, holding a trident and riding a bull, with temple silhouettes in the background. Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran stars as the antagonist, Kumbha. Their looks were unveiled on social media ahead of the event. Fans have already begun theorising about time travel after seeing the teaser. The film is set for a Sankranti 2027 release.