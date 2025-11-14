SS Rajamouli's GlobeTrotter event on November 15: When and where to watch in India and other countries

The grand event for SS Rajamouli's GlobeTrotter, featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is all set to take place at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 15. GlobeTrotter features Priyanka Chopra opposite Mahesh Babu.

On social media, Rajamouli has clarified that the entry to the event, which is being hosted in the open grounds, remains restricted. Taking event hosting to an all-new level, the makers recently issued "passports" instead of entry passes for the major event in Hyderabad.

Several images and videos of the "passports" have gained significant attention on social media.

"Very excited to see you all at the #Globetrotter event on November 15," Rajamouli wrote on X.

"The RFC main gate will be closed on the event day. Follow the instructions on your entry pass. Cooperate with police and security to ensure a hassle-free, safe, and happy experience for everyone," he added.

GlobeTrotter event: When and where to watch

Fans who wish to be a part of the event can watch it live on JioHotstar from 7 PM onwards on November 15 in India.

"For months you have been asking and now it's time. On November 15, the world will take its first step into our story. Experience what we have been creating with all our hearts," Mahesh Babu said in a video shared by the streaming platform on Instagram.

Outside India, the event is scheduled for 5:30 AM PST/8:30 AM ET. Several news platforms, including Variety, will be airing the event live on YouTube.

Shruti Haasan to perform live

Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to a Telugu song in the upcoming film. She recently shared a post and talked about a special anecdote featuring music composer MM Keeravaani.

To further up the excitement of fans, Shruti is all set to perform at the GlobeTrotter event on Saturday.

Rajamouli, best known for his films like the Baahubali franchise and RRR, earlier unveiled the first look of Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Mandakini and Kumbha.

FAQs

When will GlobeTrotter release in theatres?

As of now, the makers have not announced an official release date for the film.

Who all are there in SS Rajamouli's GlobeTrotter?

The upcoming film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

Where to watch the GlobeTrotter event in India?

Fans can see it live on JioHotstar.