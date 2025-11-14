Priyanka Chopra returns to same Goan restaurant after 7 years, feasts on yummy desserts: ‘I'm so happy to be back’

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently visited Pousada by the Beach in Goa's Calangute and feasted on desserts. Taking to its Instagram account, the restaurant shared a brief video of Priyanka sitting inside the restaurant. The actor, amid her hectic schedule, took a trip to Goa recently. Priyanka Chopra visited Pousada by the Beach in Goa.

Priyanka Chopra visits Goan restaurant she went with Nick Jonas in 2018

In the clip, the owner, Neville, introduced Priyanka to her desserts--coconut pancake, serradurra, and bebinca. Dressed in a yellow off-shoulder dress and dark sunglasses, Priyanka briefly interacted with the owner. As he welcomed her back, the actor said, "Thank you. I'm so happy to be back." She then posed with the owner for a photo.

The video was shared with the caption, “After 7 long years, she’s back — Priyanka Chopra! That 2018 photo with Priyanka & Nick Jonas marked a beautiful turning point in our journey. Forever thankful for the growth, memories, and magic we’ve shared along the way. @priyankachopra @nickjonas @tam2cul.”

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Awesome to know that our favourite is also PC's favourite." "This is not her first visit. She has been here with her husband & extended family. A lot of actors and actresses come," a person wrote.

In 2018, Priyanka, along with Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, her other family members and friends visited the restaurant. This is Priyanka's second visit to the place.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka is currently in India for an event for her upcoming film GlobeTrotter. She will also star in SS Rajamouli's GlobeTrotter as Mandakini. She will make her Telugu film debut alongside Mahesh Babu.

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.