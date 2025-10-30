Mahesh Babu enjoys ‘absolute bliss’ in Maldives as he takes a break from SSMB 29 shoot for vacation. See pic

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who has been busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29, appears to have taken a short break from his packed schedule to unwind and rejuvenate amidst the serene beauty of the Maldives. The actor shared a glimpse of his vacation on social media, and fans can’t stop gushing over it. Mahesh Babu is all set to star in SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29.

Mahesh Babu's pic from his Maldives vacation

On Thursday, Mahesh took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself standing in the sea, facing away from the camera as he appeared to climb a metal ladder attached to a wooden deck. Dressed casually in a white T-shirt, the actor looked relaxed and carefree as the wind tousled his long hair. Sharing the photo, he captioned it, “Absolute bliss! Thank you Joali for a wonderful stay.”

Fans were quick to shower the post with love and admiration. One user wrote, “I see that LION can swim,” while another commented, “Real toofan.” A third user said, “My brother’s new look babuuuu,” and another poetically remarked, “Toofan’s motion meets the ocean, November’s storm sparks devotion.” One more fan added, “The Lion conquers the waves,” while another hinted at what’s to come, writing, “A storm is coming in November.”

About SSMB 29

The film’s mahurat pooja took place in January this year but was kept under wraps to conceal Mahesh Babu’s look from the public. Filming began in April, with major schedules shot in Odisha and Hyderabad. Despite the secrecy, several pictures and videos from the sets have surfaced online, revealing glimpses of grand, larger-than-life settings.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is said to be an action-adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones and also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. On Mahesh’s birthday on 9 August, Rajamouli unveiled a poster referring to the film as a “globetrotter”, sparking speculation that it might be the movie’s title. He also revealed that more details about the project would be shared in November. According to a report by Kenyan outlet The Star, the film’s budget stands at a staggering $135 million ( ₹1,188 crore), making it one of the largest film productions in Asian cinema history.