SS Rajamouli shares details about Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra's SSMB 29 shoot in Kenya

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has penned a note thanking the Kenyan government after the completion of the shoot of his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the African nation. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajamouli replied to Kenyan politician Musalia W Mudavadi and lauded the authorities "for their tremendous support and hospitality throughout our shoot." SS Rajamouli shared a chat with Kenyan politician Musalia W Mudavadi.

SS Rajamouli thanks Kenyan authorities after shoot wraps

Rajamouli tweeted, “Visiting Kenya has indeed been a beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime experience with its vast landscapes and incredible diversity of wildlife. Filming there has been one of the most memorable moments of my career.”

“I am deeply thankful to the Kenyan government and the locals of Masai Mara, Naivasha, Samburu, and Amboseli for their tremendous support and hospitality throughout our shoot,” he added.

Kenyan politician shares pics with Rajamouli

Musalia on his X account had earlier shared photos with Rajamouli and his team as they met. In a picture, Rajamouli was seen writing something in a book. He also posed with Musalia and others in another photo. Musalia wrote, "Kenya this past fortnight became the stage for one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, @ssrajamouli, the visionary Indian director, screenwriter, and storyteller whose works have captured the imagination of audiences across continents."

"From the sweeping plains of the Masai Mara to the scenic Naivasha, the rugged Samburu, and the iconic Amboseli, Kenya’s landscapes are now etched into what is set to become the largest film production in Asia. Scheduled for release in over 120 countries, the movie is expected to reach more than a billion viewers worldwide," he added.

About the film

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's collab was initially dubbed SSMB 29 by fans as it awaited an official title. Last month, on Mahesh's birthday, the film's first glimpse was revealed, with the hashtag #GlobeTrotter. It is unclear whether that is the film's official title or not.

Earlier, pictures and videos of Mahesh Babu shooting an action sequence for the film emerged online. In March this year, a video of Mahesh and Prithviraj Sukumaran had leaked online when they were shooting in Odisha's Koraput. Priyanka Chopra was also in Kenya recently for the shoot.