Namrata Shirodkar enjoys Diwali bash with daughter Sitara and sister Shilpa, fans ask ‘where is Mahesh Babu’

Namrata Shirodkar shares pics from Diwali party

On Saturday, Namrata took to Instagram to share a string of snapshots from a Diwali bash. She looked radiant in her ethnic ensemble, soaking in the festive vibes with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and sister Shilpa Shirodkar by her side.

Sharing the images, Namrata wrote in the caption, “An evening filled with warmth, lights, and wonderful people… Truly unforgettable #DiwaliNights… Thank you for having us @jhansisureddi.”

Fans, however, couldn’t miss the absence of her husband Mahesh Babu, and the comment section quickly buzzed with questions.

One wrote, Where is our super star?”, with others asking, “Where is babu” and “Where is babuuuuuuu.”

There were some social media users who asked Namrata to share more pictures of herself with her daughter.

At the outing, Namrata looked stunning in a pink ensemble, while her daughter Sitara dazzled in a golden-yellow lehenga. In one image, Shilpa Shirodkar beamed as she posed joyfully alongside her sister.

About Mahesh Babu

Lately, Mahesh Babu has been busy shooting for SSMB 29, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. The film is being directed by SS Rajamouli, and a big reveal will be out in November this year. Some time back, Rajamouli reshared a poster on Instagram which features a close-up photo of Mahesh Babu's chest, smeared with blood and adorned with a pendant of Lord Shiva's trishul and Nandi.

Recently, Mahesh unveiled the trailer of Jatadhara, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu. Unveiling the trailer of Jatadhara, Mahesh Babu wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Here’s the trailer of #Jatadhara…My best wishes to the entire team for a grand success."