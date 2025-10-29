When thousands of Prabhas fans made it ‘impossible’ for SS Rajamouli to shoot Baahubali. Watch

One might think that Prabhas became a star only after the release of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, but history has shown otherwise. Fresh off delivering hits like Mirchi (2013), Mr Perfect (2011) and Darling (2010), the actor had already become a name to reckon with in the Telugu states. In fact, fans in Kurnool were so charmed by his presence that SS Rajamouli decided to move the shooting of his epic Baahubali films indoors. Prabhas greeted fans in Kurnool on the first day of shooting of Baahubali.

Thousands of fans interrupted Baahubali shooting

Rajamouli attempted to shoot a scene outdoors in Kurnool, featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, on the first day of filming. But he soon realised that Prabhas’ fans would make shooting outdoors impossible as they were so vast in number, it was hard to crop them out of frame.

Cinematographer KK Senthil recently spoke about the same on the Torch Bearers Podcast and said, “It was unbelievable. Thousands of people had lined up. We didn’t expect so many people to turn up for a film like this. No matter where we placed the camera, people would still be in the shot, despite our attempts to move them. We had to pack up and try the next day. But still, people came; it was impossible to shoot.”

Soon, Rajamouli decided to move the film's shooting indoors to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Senthil remarked, “Yes, Prabhas was a big star, but this was before Baahubali had even been released. After Baahubali, he has become ten times bigger. Now, let alone India, we cannot shoot with him outdoors in Japan, too.” Incidentally, whatever was shot on the first day of the shoot was never used in the film, and the team had to reshoot everything indoors.

About Baahubali: The Epic

Rajamouli’s magnum opus films Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) will be released in theatres as one combined film, Baahubali: The Epic, on October 31. Prabhas plays dual roles as Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in the films, which also star Rana, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and Ramya Krishnan.

Prabhas' horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, with Maruthi, will be released in theatres for Sankranthi. He will soon also be seen in Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.