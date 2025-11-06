'Beast mode': Jr NTR is gearing up for next schedule of Prashanth Neel's film, shares major update

In recent weeks, it was speculated that Jr NTR's highly anticipated film with Prashanth Neel might have run without trouble over creative differences, leading to production delays. Now, the makers have put the rumours to rest and shared a big update on social media. Jr NTR was last seen in War 2.

Jr NTR 'gearing up' for Prashanth Neel's next

Mythri Movie Makers shared an image on X featuring Jr NTR from a styling session. Standing next to him are Neel and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

The post has gained significant attention on social media, as fans of Jr NTR feel excited after waiting for an official confirmation on the upcoming film's progress.

"The beast mode is about to ignite again. #NTRNEEL next schedule begins soon. Man of Masses @tarak9999," read the post.

The same image was shared by the actor on Instagram, with the text "Gearing up".

Jr NTR is getting ready for the next schedule of his film with Prashanth Neel.(Instagram/@jrntr)

Interestingly, the image features Jr NTR from the back and hides his face, keeping the suspense around his new look for the project.

Besides Mythri Movie Makers, the film is also produced by NTR Arts and is backed by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili and Hari Krishna Kosaraju, among others, according to India Today. The next schedule for the project is expected to go on the floors soon.

Going by the image, it looks like the team is looking forward to presenting Jr NTR in a brand new look. For now, the collaboration between Jr NTR and Neel has already been generating great buzz among fans.

The film is said to have been titled 'Dragon,' but no official name has been announced by the makers yet.

Rukmini Vasanth to star opposite Jr NTR

Earlier, producer Ravi Shankar confirmed during an event that Rukmini has been roped in to star in Jr NTR's next project.

"Heroine Rukmini Vasanth. She is also the heroine of our film with Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR. I have seen the way she performs up close, and she is extraordinary," Shankar said.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2. Apart from him, the film also featured Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

Prashanth Neel is famous for directing the KGF films and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

FAQs

When will Jr NTR's film with Prashanth Neel release?

The film will be released on June 25, 2026.

What's the story of the film?

As of now, the makers have not revealed details about the project.

Who all are there in the film?

Apart from Jr NTR, it will feature Rukmini Vasanth.