Search
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Prashanth Neel praises SS Rajamouli for creating ‘pan-India road’, hails ‘magnificence’ of Baahubali The Epic

ByRiya Sharma
Published on: Oct 31, 2025 09:46 pm IST

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel couldn't stop gushing about Baahubali The Epic's magnificence and further thanks SS Rajamouli for building pan-Indian cinema. 

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s two blockbuster films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, were re-released on October 31, combined into a single film. Titled Baahubali The Epic, the film opened to positive reviews from audiences. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel also lauded Rajamouli after watching the film.

Prashanth Neel hails SS Rajamouli and calls Baahubali The Epic 'magnificent'.
Prashanth Neel hails SS Rajamouli and calls Baahubali The Epic 'magnificent'.

Prashanth Neel hails SS Rajamouli

On Friday, through his wife Likitha Reddy Neel’s Instagram account, Prashanth Neel penned a note praising Baahubali The Epic and sharing some heartfelt words for its director, SS Rajamouli. The KGF director thanked Rajamouli for inspiring an entire generation with the idea of pan-India cinema and wrote, “A road needed fixing. So they called a contractor to fix it. The contractor just didn’t fix the road; he transformed it into a 16-lane super express highway. That road is called Pan India, and the contractor is S.S. Rajamouli. Congratulations to the entire team of Baahubali for the magnificence, and thank you for dreaming for an entire generation!”

Prashanth Neel is all praise for SS Rajamouli after watching Baahubali The Epic.
Prashanth Neel is all praise for SS Rajamouli after watching Baahubali The Epic.

About Baahubali The Epic

Helmed by SS Rajamouli and backed by Arka Media Works, the remastered version of the film now runs for 3 hours and 45 minutes, with certain sequences trimmed. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, the film has received a highly positive response from audiences.

The epic saga isn’t just returning to Indian cinemas, it’s being re-released across more than 1,150 theatres globally. In the United States alone, it will screen in over 400 theatres, with 210 venues in the UK and Ireland, around 150 in the UAE and GCC, 144 in Australia and New Zealand, and over 100 in Southeast Asia, also hosting special screenings.

About SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel’s upcoming films

SS Rajamouli is currently busy shooting his upcoming film SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Said to be an action-adventure similar in tone to Indiana Jones, the film went on floors in April and is expected to release next year.

Prashanth Neel’s next project is a film with Jr NTR, tentatively titled NTRNeel. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 25, 2026. The filmmaker also has KGF Chapter 3 and Salaar Part 2 in the pipeline.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Prashanth Neel praises SS Rajamouli for creating ‘pan-India road’, hails ‘magnificence’ of Baahubali The Epic
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On