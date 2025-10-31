Prashanth Neel praises SS Rajamouli for creating ‘pan-India road’, hails ‘magnificence’ of Baahubali The Epic

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s two blockbuster films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, were re-released on October 31, combined into a single film. Titled Baahubali The Epic, the film opened to positive reviews from audiences. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel also lauded Rajamouli after watching the film. Prashanth Neel hails SS Rajamouli and calls Baahubali The Epic 'magnificent'.

Prashanth Neel hails SS Rajamouli

On Friday, through his wife Likitha Reddy Neel’s Instagram account, Prashanth Neel penned a note praising Baahubali The Epic and sharing some heartfelt words for its director, SS Rajamouli. The KGF director thanked Rajamouli for inspiring an entire generation with the idea of pan-India cinema and wrote, “A road needed fixing. So they called a contractor to fix it. The contractor just didn’t fix the road; he transformed it into a 16-lane super express highway. That road is called Pan India, and the contractor is S.S. Rajamouli. Congratulations to the entire team of Baahubali for the magnificence, and thank you for dreaming for an entire generation!”

Prashanth Neel is all praise for SS Rajamouli after watching Baahubali The Epic.

About Baahubali The Epic

Helmed by SS Rajamouli and backed by Arka Media Works, the remastered version of the film now runs for 3 hours and 45 minutes, with certain sequences trimmed. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, the film has received a highly positive response from audiences.

The epic saga isn’t just returning to Indian cinemas, it’s being re-released across more than 1,150 theatres globally. In the United States alone, it will screen in over 400 theatres, with 210 venues in the UK and Ireland, around 150 in the UAE and GCC, 144 in Australia and New Zealand, and over 100 in Southeast Asia, also hosting special screenings.

About SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel’s upcoming films

SS Rajamouli is currently busy shooting his upcoming film SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Said to be an action-adventure similar in tone to Indiana Jones, the film went on floors in April and is expected to release next year.

Prashanth Neel’s next project is a film with Jr NTR, tentatively titled NTRNeel. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 25, 2026. The filmmaker also has KGF Chapter 3 and Salaar Part 2 in the pipeline.