Archana Puran Singh bursts into laughter, then apologises as Parmeet Sethi calls SS Rajamouli ‘Mooli from South’

Bollywood actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi recently visited Delhi for their YouTube vlog. It was a nostalgic trip for Archana, who completed her school and college in the city. The couple, along with their son Ayushmaan Sethi, spent a day exploring Chandni Chowk’s famous Paranthe Wali Gali. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi crack jokes about SS Rajamouli.

Parmeet Sethi pokes fun at SS Rajamouli in new vlog

As they reached Chandni Chowk, Archana and Parmeet took a rickshaw ride to Paranthe Wali Gali. During the ride, Archana teased, “Today you’ll see us try all kinds of parathas—gobhi, mooli…” Parmeet interrupted with a grin and said, “Mooli ka paratha reminded me of something!” Curious, Archana asked what he meant.

With a mischievous smile, Parmeet replied, “The mooli from the North is quite famous, but lately, moolis from other places are also becoming popular!” Archana asked, “How?” He continued, “Like Goa ki mooli—guacamole! And a mooli from the South is also famous—Rajamouli!”

His witty pun left Archana in splits. Soon after, she added, “I’ve actually worked with SS Rajamouli. Hello sir! If you’re watching this, maaf kar dena, humne mazaak kiya hai aapke naam par (please forgive us, we were just joking about your name)!”

The fun-filled vlog continued with Archana and her family trying a variety of parathas from different shops in Paranthe Wali Gali, eventually declaring Moolchand as their top pick.

About Archana Puran Singh’s logs and recent work

Archana’s family vlogs, featuring her husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann, have become a delightful source of entertainment for fans. The videos often capture the family’s food adventures, whether they’re hunting for the best places serving a particular dish, exploring new cities, or taking on light-hearted food challenges.

Meanwhile, Archana was most recently seen in Kapil Sharma’s Netflix comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show, which also featured Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Sunil Grover. Apart from that, she appeared in Karan Johar’s Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles. The film, which released on Netflix, received negative reviews from both critics and audiences.