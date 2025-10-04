Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi recalls eating Katy Perry's leftover cake at Karan Johar's office

Bollywood actor Archana Puran Singh's latest vlog saw her, along with her family and celebrity food vlogger Kunal Vijaykar, on a delicious quest to find the best Maharashtrian cuisine in Mumbai. But the fun took a surprising turn when her son, Ayushmaan Sethi, dropped a quirky revelation, that he once ate Katy Perry’s leftover cake after a star-studded Karan Johar party. Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi recalls eating Katy Perry's leftover cake.

How Ayushmaan Sethi ate Katy Perry's leftover cake

While enjoying Maharashtrian delicacies, Archana quipped to Kunal, “You are just having leftovers. We have just left the leftovers for you.” Hearing this, Ayushmaan casually revealed, “I remember eating Katy Perry’s leftover cake.” Archana paused for a moment before Kunal jumped in, asking in disbelief, “Katy Perry’s leftover? How?”

Ayushmaan explained, “Yes, you heard me right. I ate Katy Perry’s leftover cake. When I was working at Dharma Productions with Karan Johar, he hosted a huge party at his house where Katy Perry was present. The cake-cutting happened past midnight, so very few people ate it. The next day, he sent the leftover cake to the office and said, ‘Jisko bhi khaana hai khaa lo’ (anyone can eat). I sat down and ate it.”

About Archana Puran Singh’s son

In one of their vlogs, Ayushmaan shared that he had always excelled academically, securing the first rank in his class in both his 10th and 12th grades. He revealed that he applied to an Ivy League college and was accepted, but turned down the opportunity to pursue acting instead of further academics. Archana also revealed that her son continues to attend auditions for web series and films, facing multiple rejections along the way.

About Archana Puran Singh’s vlogs

Archana’s vlogs offer candid glimpses into her personal life, featuring her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi, and Aaryamann’s fiancée, actress Yogita Bihani. The family explores cuisines across Mumbai, indulging in food challenges, restaurant hunts, and travel adventures. The vlogs capture humour, warmth, and family camaraderie, making them a favourite among fans.

On the work front, Archana was last seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show and in Karan Johar’s film Nadaaniyaan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles.