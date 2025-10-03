Karan Johar unveils Pitch To Get Rich with Akshay Kumar, reality show with massive 30 crore prize pool

Filmmaker Karan Johar has dropped the teaser for Pitch to Get Rich, India’s first fashion entrepreneurship reality series with an unprecedented ₹30 crore investment pool. Premiering on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar from 20 October, the show includes stars like Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar as judges and investors.

Produced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) in collaboration with Karan’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the show promises to transform creative fashion ideas into thriving businesses.

Karan launches first look of Pitch To Get Rich

The high-stakes series brings together a star-studded panel of judges, mentors, and investors, including Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, along with leading Indian business moguls like Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar.

This marks the first time India’s entertainment and industrial heavyweights have come together on a single platform to back the next wave of fashion entrepreneurs.

Pitch to Get Rich will feature 14 carefully selected fashion founders as they pitch their businesses, face real-world challenges, and compete for life-changing funding and mentorship. The teaser also boasts appearances by stars like Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Ananya Panday, and others, adding glamour to the grit of startup struggles.

About Pitch To Get Rich

In the teaser, Karan Johar introduces the show by saying, "You have a fashion startup. You have the vision. We have the funds." He calls it a "first-of-its-kind fashion entrepreneur reality series,"

Karan wrote a caption with the teaser which read, “When fashion founders Pitch To Get Rich, kaching-kaching is inevitable! Hotstar Specials, Pitch To Get Rich streaming from 20th October only on JioHotstar!”

The show will stream exclusively on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar from 20 October.