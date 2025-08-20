Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance fades out, public attention one reason: Report

The rumored romance between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, fueled by their recent dinner outing in Montreal, seems to have been short-lived. According to a new report, the budding relationship lost its spark before it could even take off. Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were photographed having an intimate dinner together in Montreal last month.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance fizzles out

According to the Daily Mail, the romance has reportedly “cooled off” due to their busy schedules and Trudeau being uncomfortable with the spotlight that comes with dating the singer, reports Page Six.

In fact, their communication has “waned in the past two weeks”.

“She’s busy, he’s busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there’s nothing negative about it. They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off,” said a source, also claiming that the two were texting “nonstop” in July.

The source noted Trudeau was “not prepared” for all the attention that comes with dating Perry.

“I know for a fact that Justin wasn’t thrilled about the pictures getting out. It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted. It can be a lot and it can be overwhelming,” shared the source.

A second source told the publication that currently, Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, are just friends, adding that Perry is not ready to start dating anyone right now as she is focused on her healing from separating from Orlando Bloom.

More about Perry and Trudeau’s spotting together

Last month, the former Canadian prime minister and the pop star were seen enjoying dinner in Montreal, and Trudeau also attended her sold-out Lifetimes Tour concert at Bell Centre. At that time, PEOPLE quoted a source saying that the two had an ‘instant connection’, but any relationship between them is in the 'early stages'.

Trudeau separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children: sons Xavier, 17, and Hadrien, 11, and daughter Ella-Grace, 16. Perry and Bloom confirmed their split in early July after nearly 10 years together. The two share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.