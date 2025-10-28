Here's why Parmeet Sethi thinks Shah Rukh Khan is the ‘real villain’ of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

In a fresh take on the 1995 cult-classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), actor Parmeet Sethi, who played Kuljeet Singh, the fiancé of Kajol’s character Simran, has stirred conversation by suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan’s character Raj might actually be the film’s “real villain.” Parmeet Sethi and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge.

Parmeet Sethi opens up about DDLJ

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Parmeet explains his viewpoint by pointing out that while the film is celebrated for its romance and heroism, from his character’s perspective, Raj essentially “took away” Kuljeet’s fiancée. “Raj took my fiancée,” Parmeet quipped, suggesting that the story’s hero may have done more than simply woo the heroine.

"DDLJ Mein Kuljeet ne kuch galat nahi kiya. Shah Rukh ka jo character hai Raj woh aakar meri mangetar ko le kar jata hai. Mein to nahi gaya tha. (In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuljeet didn’t do anything wrong. Shah Rukh’s character, Raj, comes and takes away my fiancée. I wasn’t the one who went after someone else’s fiancée)"

Fans react

Fans seem to agree with Parmeet, and found out more films where Shah Rukh was seen romancing someone else's girlfriend or fiancée. “He did the same in pardes and dil toh pagal hain too,” said one social media user. Another chimed in, “Kuch kuch hota hai Salman Khan”. Another social medi auser mentioned Veer Zara where Preity zinta's character was set to marry Manoj Bajpayee.

About DDLJ

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), released in 1995, is one of Bollywood’s most iconic love stories. Directed by Aditya Chopra, it stars Shah Rukh Khan as Raj and Kajol as Simran, two young Indians who fall in love during a trip to Europe and must overcome cultural and family barriers to be together. The film redefined romance in Indian cinema with its perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

Its dialogues, music, and timeless chemistry between the leads made it a cultural phenomenon. Running for decades in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre, DDLJ remains a symbol of eternal love and cinematic magic.

About Parmeet Sethi's acting career

Parmeet Seth is an actor, writer, and director who has made a mark in both film and television. He made a memorable debut in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge(1995) as Desi munda Kuljeet, earning attention for his commanding screen presence. Over the years, he appeared in popular films like Diljale, Dhadkan, Baaz: A Bird in Danger, and Rustom, showcasing his range across romantic, dramatic, and negative roles.

On television, Parmeet has been part of hit shows such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Sumit Sambhal Lega. He also directed the film Badmaash Company (2010), starring Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, which received positive reviews for its slick storytelling.