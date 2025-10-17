DDLJ's Parmeet Sethi reveals he was ‘devastated’ when Aditya Chopra didn't cast him as Kuljeet in film: Mujhe ladna pada

Actor Parmeet Sethi, who starred as Kuljeet in the blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), has opened up about how he had to convince Aditya Chopra to give him the role. Speaking with SCREEN, Parmeet revealed that even after watching his VHS tape recording, Aditya cast another actor for Kuljeet's role. Parmeet Sethi played the role of Kuljeet in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Parmeet Sethi opens up about his role in DDLJ

Talking about the role of Kuljeet, Parmeet shared that he wasn't offered the role, adding "mujhe laddna pada iss role ke liye (I had to fight for the role)." Days after meeting Aditya, Parmeet saw in the newspaper that another actor had been chosen.

"I was completely devastated. He told me that your vibes are very positive, I don’t think you’ll suit in a negative role. I knew that he wouldn’t give it to me. I just kept thinking for two weeks, I couldn’t get it out of my head. I felt that this role was for me,” Parmeet said.

Parmeet on how he convinced Aditya Chopra to give him the role

The actor again approached Aditya, asking him for a screen test, after which he was asked to go to his office. “He gave me four main scenes of the film. I had so much guts, I changed the lines a bit to give it more of a Punjabi essence. Archana also contributed and helped me with a few phrases. I gave screen tests with and without the camera, because Adi wanted to see how I am in front of the lens. I was so nervous, waiting to exhale, while watching my own scenes with him. And after a long pause, he said that you are my Kuljeet. I jumped and hugged him," he also said.

About Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

In the film, Simran's (Kajol) father chooses Kuljeet (played by Parmeet) as her life partner. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will complete 30 years of its release on October 20. Released in 1995, the musical romance was written and directed by Aditya in his directorial debut.

It was produced by father Yash Chopra. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Achala Sachdev, Himani Shivpuri, Anupam Kher, and Mandira Bedi, among others.